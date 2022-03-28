The Ducks will get one of the top quarterbacks in the country back on campus in the near future.

Just a few short weeks ago, a major recruiting domino fell when Nico Iamaleava announced his commitment to Tennessee. Many programs pursuing the talented arm out of Long Beach Poly (Calif.) High School, most notably Oregon, had to pivot their recruiting approach with a top target coming off the board.

Now, the Ducks are set to put the full-court press on Jaden Rashada, a 5-star quarterback prospect out of Pittsburg (Calif.) High School. The talented passer was in Dallas over the weekend at the Battle 7-on-7 tournament, where he competed with the Miami Immortals for the first time. He wowed all in attendance, impressing with a variety of throws ranging from deep shots to those that required some finesse and touch.

Jaden Rashada @ Battle Dallas 7v7 SI All-American

The impressive performance doesn't come as a surprise, as programs around the country continue to take notice of the 6-foot-4 prospect.

"I've really just been grinding, I've been out here getting better," Rashada told John Garcia Jr. of SI All-American. "I've progressed so much over these past three, four months... I've been happy with my progression."

So far in 2022 Rashada has taken trips to BYU, where his brother Roman Rashada is verbally pledged, as well as to Seattle to see the Washington Huskies. Up next for the highly-touted prep is a return trip to Eugene to see Dan Lanning's Ducks.

"I'll be up there again for the spring game weekend, April 22 through the 24th," he said.

As has become common practice, the Ducks have multiple members of the coaching staff that have become players in his recruitment.

"Oregon, I'm pretty close with their coaching staff," Rashada said. "From the OC (Kenny Dillingham) to the running backs coach (Carlos Locklyn), even defensive staff."

It's no secret teams like to lock in their quarterback early on in the recruiting cycle, but is the Northern California native any closer to a decision?

"I can't rush a commitment," he said. "I'm thinking anywhere from tomorrow to signing day, I really don't know. I'd like to know where I'm going before the season starts, but if not I'll take it to signing day."

Two other major contenders to watch in this recruitment include Ole Miss and Miami. Lane Kiffin has a strong track record developing top-tier quarterbacks, while Mario Cristobal and multiple members of the Miami staff have maintained their relationships with Rashada through the coaching carousel.

With more schools, particularly those in SEC country, like Arkansas and LSU showing increased interest, what he's valuing in the process is becoming clearer.

"I'm taking my time with it," Rashada said. "I'm just seeing where I'm a priority to, where the best situation for me and my family is for me to try to change people lives...to win a natty, to win a Heisman."

You can read the full update from SI All-American HERE

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE