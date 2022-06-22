Turner becomes the second safety and third defensive back to pledge to the Ducks in 2023.

Brennan (San Antonio, Tex.) safety Tyler Turner has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Turner, a former Baylor commit, reunites with safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, who joined the Oregon staff under Dan Lanning after the two coached together at Sam Houston State from 2014 to 2015. The Ducks got in the running with Turner a little over a month ago, extending a scholarship offer in early May.

That offer clearly caught his attention, as he wasted no time setting up an unofficial visit to Eugene and shortly thereafter placed the Ducks in his top two schools alongside Oklahoma. He took official visits to both schools in June and his most recent trip to see the Ducks this past weekend looked like it was enough to seal the deal over the Sooners.

The talented defensive back stands 6 feet tall and weighs in at 180 pounds. He's rated a four-star (0.8979) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. On the same metric he's ranked the No. 337 prospect nationally, the No. 33 safety and the No. 58 prospect in Texas. As a junior in 2021 he recorded 86 total tackles, 52 of which were solo, as well as three interceptions and three forced fumbles, showing a clear ability to generate turnovers.

Turner is the second safety to announce his verbal commitment to Dan Lanning, joining Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) standout Kodi DeCambra. He's the third defensive back for Oregon's growing 2023 class, which also includes cornerback Cole Martin.

*WATCH TYLER TURNER HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

