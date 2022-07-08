Dan Lanning and the Ducks have found their quarterback for 2023.

2023 quarterback Dante Moore has committed to Oregon. He announced his commitment on SportsCenter Friday morning.

Dante Moore is the higest-rated quarterback in Oregon football program history. Dante Moore on Instagram (@dantemoore05)/Graphic:Dylan Reubenking

Moore chose the Ducks over finalists like Texas A&M, Michigan, LSU and Notre Dame among others. Throughout his recruitment he landed 40 reported scholarship offers from schools across the country and had previously been the top uncommitted quarterback in the class of 2023.

Moore is rated a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked the No. 12 player in the country, the No. 4 quarterback, and the top overall recruit in Michigan.

Moore stands 6'2", 210 pounds and attends Martin Luther King High School in Detroit. As a junior in 2021 he led the Crusaders to a 13-1 record and a Michigan Division 3 State Championship. He threw for 3,047 yards on 177-of-244 passing (72.5%), 40 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The highly-coveted passer not only becomes the new headliner in Oregon's class, but he also earns the distinction of the highest-rated quarterback to ever commit to the Ducks (0.9942), passing redshirt freshman Ty Thompson (0.9809) who signed in 2021.

He's the first high school quarterback to commit to Oregon since the hire of new head coach Dan Lanning as well as offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The Ducks didn't sign a prep quarterback in the 2022 cycle, instead adding Bo Nix, who transferred from Auburn this offseason.

Dan Lanning and his coaching staff made the Adidas All-American a priority from the jump after arriving in Eugene, hosting Moore for three visits including his official visit, between January and late June to help earn his commitment.

This commitment might be just what the doctor ordered for the Ducks, as it could open the floodgates on the recruiting trail and create a domino effect that results in a flurry of commitments in July.

