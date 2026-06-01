Dan Lanning Fuels Oregon Baseball Buzz Before Austin Super Regional

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks have taken center stage in college baseball after punching their ticket to the NCAA Austin Super Regionals vs. the No. 6 seed Texas Longhorns. Oregon is only two wins away from advancing to the College World Series for the first time since 1954.

The Ducks fan base rallied at PK Park to give Oregon a true home field advantage as the baseball team dominated the Eugene Regional with three straight wins in front of three sold out crowds.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks beat in-state rival Oregon State Beavers in the regional final, 4-1, to advance on the road to the CWS.

The crowd was intense and there was a familiar face in the stands: Oregon football coach Dan Lanning.

Dan Lanning Fuels Oregon Baseball Buzz

Lanning posted a video of "electric" PK Park from one of the biggest moments of the regional final victory over the nationally-respected Beavers program.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the seventh inning, the Ducks loaded the bases with one out. OSU changed pitchers, and as closer Albert Roblez took the mound, the Ducks fans made their presence felt, filling PK Park with the kind of energy that reflected the history between the two former Pac-12 Rivals. The Ducks ultimately score three runs in the inning after back-to-back walks and a RBI fielder's choice.

Lanning also shared a photo with his son.

Lanning's support of the baseball team and coach Mark Wasikowski does not come as a surprise after both coaches have been vocal about the unique relationship they share.

However, it is a big deal. Lanning and the Ducks football team had one of their busiest recruiting weekends with blue chip talent flocking to Eugene for official visits. It's notable that Lanning took time from his busy schedule to take his son to the baseball game.

Oregon pitcher Luke Morgan celebrates getting out of seventh inning against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning is the most visible figure in Oregon athletics and his post helps elevate the baseball program's dominant run into a larger spotlight before the Austin Super Regional. Lanning often talks about Oregon's culture and his choice to publicly celebrate another program's success validates the family atmosphere in Eugene.

It also points to a bigger trend brewing in Eugene. Not only do the programs support one another (like quarterback Dante Moore throwing out the first pitch at a softball game) but the the Ducks are doing so while competing at the highest level, deep into postseason.

After the Oregon football team pushed to the College Football Playoff Semifinal round, the Ducks baseball team can further make a national statement on the biggest stage in baseball. Oregon vs. Texas gives a strong brand power between two big name programs.

Oregon and Texas will face off in the NCAA Austin Super Regional on either Friday or Saturday. The schedule and TV information will be announced after the completion of the other NCAA Regionals.

Dan Lanning and Mark Wasikowski's Rare Relationsip

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The camaraderie between the football and baseball programs begins at the top, with a unique relationship between football coach Dan Lanning and baseball coach Mark Wasikowski. In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Wasikowski dived into why it's rare.

“Best way I can explain it, I've never been a part of this kind of a relationship with a football staff,” Wasikowski told Amaranthus. “And there's been some great coaches that I've gotten along with great. But just the entirety of this relationship with Coach Lanning's staff, never been a part of something like this.”

The two coaches work well together and have often recruited dual-sport prospects to Eugene. Of course they have a great example to point to in Eugene-native, baseball and football star Bryce Boettcher, who is now in the NFL after being drafted to the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski joins his team before their home opener against the Lafayette Leopards at PK Park in Eugene Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The support goes deeper than the recruiting trail though. Lanning likes to visit PK Park often.

“Coach Lanning is awesome. He comes to our scrimmages. He comes to practices. He sits up in the suite and hangs out with his entire staff and family,” Waz said. “It's an easy relationship… Coach Love and the entire coach staff, Coach Davis and those guys, they want us in that weight room to wear just the culture of what they're doing. They want us to be a part of it and vice versa.”

The Ducks have a chance to turn this postseason push into one of the biggest statement seasons yet under Wasikowski. Oregon's fan base is charged up, including Lanning.

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