How Oregon Quarterback Recruit Will Mencl Performed at Elite 11 Finals

Oregon Ducks four-star quarterback commit Will Mencl made a splash during the 7-on-7 portion of the Elite 11 Finals at Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach, California. The 6-3, 205-pounder put his special arm talent on full display on the final day of the three-day premier quarterback showcase of the summer, completing 20-for-23 throws with three touchdowns and one interception while being sacked once.

The Chandler, Arizona, signal-caller pledged to coach Dan Lanning last month over the Auburn Tigers and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Hamilton during an Open Semifinal game against Hamilton at Dobson High School in Mesa, on Nov. 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Mencl's Pro Day, Accuracy Challenge, Rail Shot Challenge

During the Code Eleven Rail Shot Challenge on May 29, uncommitted three-star quarterback Ryan Rakowski from Palos Verdes, California, won the competition over Mencl. The future Duck still threw seven rounds deep, while presenting his crisp footwork.

At his Vicis Pro Day and Panini Accuracy Challenge in front of scouts and evaluators on May 30, he was continuously on target with 17-for-20 passes. The skilled distributor's mechanics are smooth, leading to an accurate dot over and over again.

His overall outing over the weekend was much better than his showing at the Elite 11 Regionals in Los Angeles, California, back on March 16, exhibiting confident leadership traits and being more vocal.

Mencl was named by Rivals as the No. 5 top performer out of the 20 participants at the exclusive event. He will now prepare for Nike's The Opening Finals at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, from June 24 through 26.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass against Brophy Prep during the Open Playoffs at Chandler High School in Chandler, on Nov. 21, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Mencl Speaks on 2027 Uncommitted Wide Receivers

While at the Elite 11 Finals, Mencl spoke with 247Sports about which wide receivers from the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes he wants to join him in Eugene, Oregon.

"We want Dakota Guerrant, we want Xavier Sabb, we want Blake Wong, we want Bode Sparrow. In the 2028 class, we really want Braylon Clark. Just to name a few," Mencl stated. "I feel really good about Sabb, Guerrant. We're pushing."

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is where Rivals ranks each of these Oregon recruiting targets mentioned by Mencl:

2027 five-star Xavier Sabb; No. 4-ranked wide receiver

2027 four-star Bode Sparrow; No. 3-ranked athlete

2027 four-star Dakota Guerrant; No. 8-ranked wide receiver

2027 four-star Blake Wong; No. 39-ranked wide receiver

2028 four-star Braylon Clark, No. 4-ranked wide receiver

Will Mencl, Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class Rankings

Currently, Rivals ranks Mencl as the No. 49 overall player in the country, the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class, and the No. 1 player coming out of the state of Arizona.

In his junior season, Mencl threw for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns while completing 70.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 741 yards and 17 more touchdowns. He led Chandler to a 10-3 record and a trip to the Arizona Open Division championship game.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game on April 25, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per Rivals, the Ducks' future 2027 class ranks No. 9 amongst college football's top programs and No. 3 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 5 USC Trojans.

Oregon's 2027 class has 13 verbal commits to the Pacific Northwest powerhouse, headlined by Mencl under center:

Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (Chandler, Arizona)

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Four-star inside offensive lineman Gus Corsair (Hays, Kansas)

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

Four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner (Saint Joseph, Illinois)

Four-star safety Malakai Taufoou (San Mateo, California)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

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