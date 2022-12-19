It's the news Oregon fans have been dreading for about a week now.

Five-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore has flipped his commitment from the Oregon Ducks to the UCLA Bruins.

Moore had been committed to Oregon since July, but the departure of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Arizona State created an opening for other schools to circle back on one of the nation's top arms. He took an official visit to UCLA, which drew a lot of attention, and now we know why.

The now former Oregon commit is ranked the No. 1 overall player in the country for 2023 according to the Sports Illustrated SI99 rankings. He was also named Elite 11 MVP by the SI All-American staff this summer in Los Angeles.

Moore's flip to UCLA adds even more uncertainty to the quarterback room in Eugene, and the move couldn't come at a worse time. Oregon has now lost its headliner in the 2023 recruiting class less than a week from the start of the early signing period on Dec. 21.

Jay Butterfield already entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason and the Ducks are still waiting for star quarterback Bo Nix to announce his plans for the 2023 season. It's also not a guarantee that Ty Thompson returns after playing sparingly through two seasons with the Ducks.

Make no mistake, Oregon didn't go down without a fight trying to hold onto Moore.

The coaching staff visited the All-American quarterback in Detroit on three separate occasions with head coach Dan Lanning, new offensive coordinator Will Stein and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn all making the journey out to Detroit since Kenny Dillingham's departure.

Quarterback now becomes even more of a priority for Oregon, as they only have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and will likely need to work on flipping a 2023 quarterback committed elsewhere or look to the transfer portal to add immediate depth.

