Skip to main content

Dante Moore Flips Commitment From Oregon to UCLA

The Ducks lose their five-star quarterback commit in the 2023 class to Chip Kelly and the Bruins.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's the news Oregon fans have been dreading for about a week now.

Five-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore has flipped his commitment from the Oregon Ducks to the UCLA Bruins.

Moore had been committed to Oregon since July, but the departure of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Arizona State created an opening for other schools to circle back on one of the nation's top arms. He took an official visit to UCLA, which drew a lot of attention, and now we know why.

The now former Oregon commit is ranked the No. 1 overall player in the country for 2023 according to the Sports Illustrated SI99 rankings. He was also named Elite 11 MVP by the SI All-American staff this summer in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson commits to Oregon

Moore's flip to UCLA adds even more uncertainty to the quarterback room in Eugene, and the move couldn't come at a worse time. Oregon has now lost its headliner in the 2023 recruiting class less than a week from the start of the early signing period on Dec. 21. 

Jay Butterfield already entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason and the Ducks are still waiting for star quarterback Bo Nix to announce his plans for the 2023 season. It's also not a guarantee that Ty Thompson returns after playing sparingly through two seasons with the Ducks.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bo Nix Georgia
Play
Football

BREAKING: Bo Nix Returning to Oregon in 2023

The Ducks get one more year with their star quarterback.

Ducks Digest
USATSI_19240446
Recruiting

QUAACK: Khyree Jackson Commits to Oregon

The cornerback is the second former Alabama player to land in Eugene.

Ducks Digest
Tosh Lupoi Oregon State
Play
Recruiting

Prediction: Oregon to Land 2023 Defensive Standout

Making a new prediction in the 2023 recruiting class.

Ducks Digest

Make no mistake, Oregon didn't go down without a fight trying to hold onto Moore.

 The coaching staff visited the All-American quarterback in Detroit on three separate occasions with head coach Dan Lanning, new offensive coordinator Will Stein and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn all making the journey out to Detroit since Kenny Dillingham's departure.

Quarterback now becomes even more of a priority for Oregon, as they only have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and will likely need to work on flipping a 2023 quarterback committed elsewhere or look to the transfer portal to add immediate depth.

PREDICTION: Oregon to land 2023 defensive standout

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Bo Nix Georgia
Football

BREAKING: Bo Nix Returning to Oregon in 2023

By Max Torres
USATSI_19240446
Recruiting

QUAACK: Khyree Jackson Commits to Oregon

By Graham Metzker
Tosh Lupoi Oregon State
Recruiting

Prediction: Oregon to Land 2023 Defensive Standout

By Max Torres
Jurrion Dickey Oregon Golf Cart
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List Dec. 16

By Max Torres
Dawson Jaramillo UCLA 2021
Recruiting

Dawson Jaramillo Enters Transfer Portal

By Max Torres
Quincy Guerrier UC Riverside Cropped
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Oregon vs. UC Riverside

By Max Torres
Brennan Rigsby UC Riverside
Basketball

Four Ducks Score in Double Figures in 71-65 Win Over UC Riverside

By Graham Metzker
Kenyon Sadiq Oregon
Recruiting

Where Oregon Commits Stand in Updated 247Sports Rankings

By Josh Parker