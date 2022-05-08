The Ducks look to continue building the San Diego pipeline with a physical back.

2023 running back Roderick Robinson II has announced his final six schools, with Oregon included. He tweeted his updated list Saturday evening after wrapping up a recent slate of unofficial visits.

Robinson's list includes Oregon, California, Tennessee, UCLA, Auburn, and Arizona. He was previously working from a top nine that included Miami, Texas A&M, and Stanford.

He most recently returned from a visit to Knoxville to check out the Volunteers. He also visited Auburn, USC, Arizona, Stanford, and UCLA this spring.

Robinson, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back from Lincoln High School in San Diego, Calif., is listed as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports Composite. He is the No. 28 running back in the 2023 class and the No. 25 player in the state of California.

Robinson tweeted on Feb. 11 that he plans to take three official visits in June and will announce his commitment on Aug. 18.

The standout back had a stellar season in 2021, compiling 1,273 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 185 carries. He played alongside 2022 Oregon signees Jahlil Florence and Jalil Tucker.

Robinson was first offered by Jim Mastro and the previous coaching staff and visited Eugene last summer, but has yet to take the trip up north under Dan Lanning.

2023 RB Roderick Robinson II Roderick Robinson Robinson on a visit to Eugene in August 2021.

Lanning and the new staff have begun to build some momentum on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class, adding Northern California wide receiver Jurrion Dickey last week and Utah defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e in April. The Ducks have also signed two elite 2022 prospects under the new regime in 5-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. and reclassified wide receiver Kyler Kasper.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE