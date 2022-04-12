2022 running back Ellis Bynum has committed to Oregon as a preferred walk-on, he announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Bynum, a 3-star (0.8000 per 247 Sports) back from Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore., was in Eugene for a visit on April 2. He received the PWO offer from the Ducks on Feb. 10 and also received such an offer from HBCU Morehouse College.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior helped Central Catholic clinch the Class 6A state championship with a perfect 15-0 record. In his senior season, he posted 1,011 rushing yards on just 100 carries for a ridiculous 10.1 yards per carry, along with 18 touchdowns.

Bynum also proved he can make plays in the receiving game out of the backfield, with 17 receptions for 215 yards and four touchdowns.

He joins EDGE Emar'rion Winston as Central Catholic products headed to Eugene in the 2022 class. Bynum also competed on the 7-on-7 circuit in Portland, where he trains with Oregon football greats Ifo Ekpre-Olomu and Jeff Maehl.

The Ducks have been bringing in an influx of walk-ons in the recent weeks, including Tualatin High School wide receiver Cole Prusia, who was named the 2020-21 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year.

Dan Lanning and his new staff have prioritized bringing home the top Oregon prospects since taking over. The Ducks have snagged four of the top seven ranked players in the state of Oregon in the 2022 class, as well as bringing home former UCLA receiver and South Medford graduate Chase Cota through the transfer portal.

*WATCH ELLIS BYNUM HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE