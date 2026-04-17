A'lique Terry Shares Details on Freshman Tommy Tofi Adjusting to Oregon

When it comes to the Oregon Ducks' offensive line, the only assured starting spot is at center with returning junior Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.

As both guard and tackle spots up in the air with returning veterans like Dave Iuli and Kawika Rogers, younger offensive linemen with promise like Fox Crader and Trent Ferguson, Yale transfer Michael Bennett III, and several talented freshmen looking to cut their teeth.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, left, and Oregon offensive lineman Demetri Manning run as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tommy Tofi Brings Raw Talent That Needs Refining

According to Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry, freshman lineman Tommy Tofi has promise on the line despite the transition from high school to college ball. Granted, Terry did indicate Tofi still needs to get over that hump before finding his place in the lineup.

Terry went into more detail during a Thursday spring practice media availability.

"It's early, he's been in college for a month, but it's clear he's gonna help us in some shape, form, or something. Like most times with linemen, you talk about strength and conditioning being a little bit of an issue of, can they catch up?" Terry said.

New offensive line coach A'lique Terry, center, runs a drill during the first practice of spring for Oregon football Thursday March 16, 2023. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 14 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Experience Supercedes the Size

At 6-6, 330-pounds, Tofi was one of the heaviest athletes in the class of 2026, with a makeup that seemed like a shoe-in for a college line. Terry did acknowledge that while speaking to the media, but it's Tofi's fundamentals that still need some cooking after a short glimpse.

"He's physically ready. Now it's our job to just make sure our football game within those trenches, the closer you get to the ball, the faster things happen, a lot more processing happens, so that part you've got to make sure he can really handle and understand," Terry said.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry works with players during the Ducks’ fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iron Sharpens Iron

Thankfully for Tofi, not only does he have the building blocks from Archbishop Riordan, but he's also got great foils on the practice field with Oregon's defensive line. While with Archbishop Riordan, Tofi received a first-team all-state offense recognition from Cal-Hi Sports. He also earned a MaxPreps California all-state selection for his 2025 senior year.

For Terry, Tofi's roots show promise. Amongst the excitement Terry shared about the line this year, Tofi was among those that got their flowers.

"Obviously, the defense is giving him much variety, but prepping against our defense every single day is helping him," Terry said. "But he's got it. Loves the game. He came from a great foundation at his high school. He has great football knowledge, and he is a junkie for it."

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, left, works with Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of That Competition

It's likely going to be especially hard for freshmen talent like Tofi to make it into a starting position, simply because of the wealth of talent Oregon's offensive line room boasts. Terry even admitted that was on his mind right after practice on Thursday.

“It’s been competitive as ever. And we literally just said that right now when we just left off the field right now. And it was cool because Dave is watching and he’s like, man, Trent (Ferguson's) getting better. And I’m like, all right, now I hope everybody pays attention to that, right?" Terry said. "There’s a culture amongst our room that’s really elite. And I love it because it allows everybody to play at the highest level. And it brings out a competitive energy every single day."

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