A'lique Terry Shares Details on Freshman Tommy Tofi Adjusting to Oregon
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When it comes to the Oregon Ducks' offensive line, the only assured starting spot is at center with returning junior Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.
As both guard and tackle spots up in the air with returning veterans like Dave Iuli and Kawika Rogers, younger offensive linemen with promise like Fox Crader and Trent Ferguson, Yale transfer Michael Bennett III, and several talented freshmen looking to cut their teeth.
Tommy Tofi Brings Raw Talent That Needs Refining
According to Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry, freshman lineman Tommy Tofi has promise on the line despite the transition from high school to college ball. Granted, Terry did indicate Tofi still needs to get over that hump before finding his place in the lineup.
Terry went into more detail during a Thursday spring practice media availability.
"It's early, he's been in college for a month, but it's clear he's gonna help us in some shape, form, or something. Like most times with linemen, you talk about strength and conditioning being a little bit of an issue of, can they catch up?" Terry said.
The Experience Supercedes the Size
At 6-6, 330-pounds, Tofi was one of the heaviest athletes in the class of 2026, with a makeup that seemed like a shoe-in for a college line. Terry did acknowledge that while speaking to the media, but it's Tofi's fundamentals that still need some cooking after a short glimpse.
"He's physically ready. Now it's our job to just make sure our football game within those trenches, the closer you get to the ball, the faster things happen, a lot more processing happens, so that part you've got to make sure he can really handle and understand," Terry said.
Iron Sharpens Iron
Thankfully for Tofi, not only does he have the building blocks from Archbishop Riordan, but he's also got great foils on the practice field with Oregon's defensive line. While with Archbishop Riordan, Tofi received a first-team all-state offense recognition from Cal-Hi Sports. He also earned a MaxPreps California all-state selection for his 2025 senior year.
For Terry, Tofi's roots show promise. Amongst the excitement Terry shared about the line this year, Tofi was among those that got their flowers.
"Obviously, the defense is giving him much variety, but prepping against our defense every single day is helping him," Terry said. "But he's got it. Loves the game. He came from a great foundation at his high school. He has great football knowledge, and he is a junkie for it."
Speaking of That Competition
It's likely going to be especially hard for freshmen talent like Tofi to make it into a starting position, simply because of the wealth of talent Oregon's offensive line room boasts. Terry even admitted that was on his mind right after practice on Thursday.
“It’s been competitive as ever. And we literally just said that right now when we just left off the field right now. And it was cool because Dave is watching and he’s like, man, Trent (Ferguson's) getting better. And I’m like, all right, now I hope everybody pays attention to that, right?" Terry said. "There’s a culture amongst our room that’s really elite. And I love it because it allows everybody to play at the highest level. And it brings out a competitive energy every single day."
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.