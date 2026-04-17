Oregon Ducks Make Final Cut for Four-Star Receiver Recruit Blake Wong

With spring games across college football on the horizon, the recruitment continues to heat up before the summer period. One 2027 wideout on the mind of the Oregon Ducks' coaching staff is four-star wide receiver Blake Wong, who has narrowed his recruitment down to five schools, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-1,185-pound product will choose between the Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, UCLA Bruins, BYU Cougars, and Utah Utes.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pass catcher from Norco, California, collected 84 receptions for receiving 1,469 yards, 20 touchdowns, and three fumbles in 10 games during his junior season. Rivals ranks him as the No. 34 prospect at his position and No. 24 coming out of the state of California.

Per 247Sports, Wong is now preparing for his scheduled official visits with each of the contending programs.

Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio: June 19

Oregon in Eugene, Oregon: June 12

BYU in Provo, Utah: June 8

UCLA in Los Angeles, California: June 5

Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah: May 29

He's not the only four-star wide receiver from the 2027 recruiting class that is eyeing the Ducks as his possible next destination under coach Dan Lanning and first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

2026 Four-Star Wide Receiver Julian Caldwell

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Julian Caldwell from Argyle, Texas, will decide between Oregon, the Texas Longhorns, and Texas Tech Red Raiders. He will make his college decision officially on May 9.

Through his junior and varsity high school seasons, the 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver totaled 2,318 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns on 115 receptions through 26 games played. Rivals ranks him as the nation's No. 87 overall prospect, No. 17 at his position, and No. 10 coming out of the state of Texas.

Here are Caldwell's scheduled official visits, per 247Sports, including another in-state school from the American Athletic Conference.

Texas in Austin, Texas: June 19

Oregon in Eugene, Oregon: June 12

Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas: June 5

SMU Mustangs in Dallas, Texas: June 1

Oregon's junior quarterback and Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer Dylan Raiola, who will be sitting and learning behind redshirt junior quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore, could have one or two young, talented targets for the 2027 season at Autzen Stadium.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Class

Here are the eight 2027 recruits that are committed to making Eugene, Oregon, their future home:

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe (Little Elm, Texas)

Four-star running back Cadarius McMiller (Tyler, Texas)

Four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett (Alabaster, Alabama)

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael (Turlock, California)

Three-star athlete Sam Ngata (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Four-star cornerback Ai'King Hall (Dothan, Alabama)

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (Raleigh, North Carolina)

Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (West Linn, Oregon)

According to On3, the Ducks are ranked No. 10 among the 2027 recruiting class. Amongst the Big Ten Conference programs, Oregon is No. 3 behind the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes. The nation's leader is the Texas A&M Aggies from the SEC.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.