Skip to main content

Safety Daymon David Returning to Oregon Football, Per Report

David has had a change of heart after entering the transfer portal in the spring.

Safety Daymon David will return to Eugene for his sophomore season, according to Zack Blostein of Noles 247.

Appearing in nine games his true freshman season, David recorded three tackles, as injuries and a full safety room kept his participation limited.

David initially entered the transfer portal on May 5, after originally signing with the Ducks as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. Now he'll have three more seasons of eligibility remaining.

With the Departure of Verone McKinley III and Jordan Happle, first-year head coach Dan Lanning and Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will have to find a new leader at the safety spot. Fortunately for Oregon, the Ducks already return seven other safeties.

RELATED: Promise of Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell inspires confidence at inside linebacker

The Ducks return safety Jamal Hill, along with Bennett Williams, who missed almost the entire second half of the 2021 season after sustaining a non-contact injury but returned to play in the Alamo Bowl. 

Steve Stephens IV is Oregon's most veteran safety and has proven to be a capable tackler, racking up 33 total tackles a season ago despite battling injuries of his own.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Colton Vasek Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

Westlake EDGE Colton Vlasek Ready for Oregon Official Visit

The Ducks will host a top Texas defender this weekend

Ducks Digest
Justin Flowe Fresno State Yell
Play
Football

Promise of Flowe and Sewell Inspires Confidence at Inside Linebacker

The Ducks could easily have the most talented linebackers in the Pac-12

Ducks Digest
Popo Aumavae Stony Brook
Play
Football

Oregon Returns Wealth of Experience Along Defensive Line in 2022

New defensive line coach Tony Tuioti is tasked with strengthening the trenches

Ducks Digest

Trikweze Bridges, who at 6'3" and 190 pounds was questionable to move to stay at corner, looks like he will spend most of his time back at his natural position of safety after rotating with Dontae Manning last season.

Bryan Addison started his college career at wide receiver in 2019 against Auburn, but played his sophomore and junior seasons at safety and could carve out a larger role this year with more snaps up for grabs.

A four-star recruit out of Franklin High School in Baltimore, the decision to return to Oregon shows David’s self confidence to rise above competition within the secondary.

After not appearing in the Oregon spring game due to injury, David will be suited up for the Ducks on September 3 when the Ducks kick-off against Georgia.

Join the Community

Follow Eric on Twitter: @EricBerniker

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Colton Vasek Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Westlake EDGE Colton Vlasek Ready for Oregon Official Visit

By Billy SpotzJun 16, 2022
Justin Flowe Fresno State Yell
Football

Promise of Flowe and Sewell Inspires Confidence at Inside Linebacker

By Eric BernikerJun 16, 2022
Popo Aumavae Stony Brook
Football

Oregon Returns Wealth of Experience Along Defensive Line in 2022

By Dylan MickanenJun 15, 2022
Kel'el Ware Team USA
Recruiting

WATCH: Kel'el Ware Leads USA U18 Team to Gold Medal

By Dylan ReubenkingJun 15, 2022
Bennett Williams Interception 1
Football

Oregon Safeties On Lockdown with New Coach Matt Powledge

By Graham MetzkerJun 11, 2022
Bo Nix Oregon Spring Game
Football

Oregon Partners With Fanatics & Topps for Trading Cards Deal

By Dylan ReubenkingJun 9, 2022
Dior Johnson Oregon Visit copy
Recruiting

2022 PG Dior Johnson Decommits From Oregon, Per Report

By Dylan ReubenkingJun 9, 2022
christian-gonzalez-oregon-crop
Football

Christian Gonzalez Headlines Young but Talented Group of Oregon Cornerbacks

By Eric BernikerJun 9, 2022