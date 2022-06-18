David has had a change of heart after entering the transfer portal in the spring.

Safety Daymon David will return to Eugene for his sophomore season, according to Zack Blostein of Noles 247.

Appearing in nine games his true freshman season, David recorded three tackles, as injuries and a full safety room kept his participation limited.

David initially entered the transfer portal on May 5, after originally signing with the Ducks as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. Now he'll have three more seasons of eligibility remaining.

With the Departure of Verone McKinley III and Jordan Happle, first-year head coach Dan Lanning and Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will have to find a new leader at the safety spot. Fortunately for Oregon, the Ducks already return seven other safeties.

The Ducks return safety Jamal Hill, along with Bennett Williams, who missed almost the entire second half of the 2021 season after sustaining a non-contact injury but returned to play in the Alamo Bowl.

Steve Stephens IV is Oregon's most veteran safety and has proven to be a capable tackler, racking up 33 total tackles a season ago despite battling injuries of his own.

Trikweze Bridges, who at 6'3" and 190 pounds was questionable to move to stay at corner, looks like he will spend most of his time back at his natural position of safety after rotating with Dontae Manning last season.

Bryan Addison started his college career at wide receiver in 2019 against Auburn, but played his sophomore and junior seasons at safety and could carve out a larger role this year with more snaps up for grabs.

A four-star recruit out of Franklin High School in Baltimore, the decision to return to Oregon shows David’s self confidence to rise above competition within the secondary.

After not appearing in the Oregon spring game due to injury, David will be suited up for the Ducks on September 3 when the Ducks kick-off against Georgia.

