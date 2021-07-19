Sategna Ranked Among Top Slot Wide Receivers Nationally

The Ducks are bringing in some serious talent at wide receiver and likely aren't finished in the 2022 cycle.

SI All-American continues to roll out fresh rankings and is focusing on slot receivers in its latest batch. The Ducks have landed two wide receivers on the recruiting trail already this summer, and they stack up quite well with some of the country's top pass catchers.

Vitals: 5'11", 170 pounds

School: Fayetteville (Ark.) High School

Recruiting: Committed to Oregon

Sategna flexes in the tunnel leading to Autzen Stadium during his Oregon official visit this summer. Isaiah Sategna/Oregon Athletics

Analysis from John Garcia Jr. and Bryan Driskell

Another track star on this list, with plans to play both sports at Oregon, Sategna has third-level ability with relative ease. Averaging more than 20 yards per catch as a junior, he can hit defenses over the top as much as he can on a catch-and-run. With the ball in his hands, it's not just about the speed, as the future Duck showcases competitive strength, an array of moves and physicality at the contact point. A plus route-runner who can make cuts fluidly, without losing much speed, Sategna could hold his own on the outside and in the return game as well. As he fills out his frame his head-turning strengths, including an elite first step, will only improve.

Another Ducks pledge, wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr., didn't land inside the top 10, but was mentioned as a player to watch.

Stephon Johnson

Vitals: 6'1", 175 pounds

School: DeSoto (Tex.) High School

Recruiting: Committed to Oregon

Johnson inside Autzen Stadium on his official visit in June. Stephon Johnson Sr.

Analysis from John Garcia Jr. and Bryan Driskell

"Oregon commitment Stephon Johnson is a lengthy, rangy pass catcher with elite ball skills. Tough to handle in tight windows, he has third-level ability working inside or out."

Commitments aside, the Ducks are still in the hunt for more big names at wide receiver, with St. Louis prospect Kevin Coleman coming in at No. 1 on the SI All-American slot wide receiver watch list rankings

Kevin Coleman

Vitals: 5'11", 170 pounds

School: Saint Louis (Mo.) East St. Louis

Recruiting: Uncommitted

Coleman on his official visit to Florida State in June. Kevin Coleman on Twitter (@KevinLamarCole1)

So far this summer, the trip to Tallahassee appears to be his lone visit, but he could visit Eugene later this month for Oregon's Saturday Night Live camp.

Analysis from John Garcia Jr. and Bryan Driskell

The slot positional ranking is a combination of dynamic athleticism, polish and versatility, to a degree, and Coleman is a head-turner in each category, but also just as a football player. There is considerable explosiveness in his game, with functional top-end speed, and there may not be a better pound-for-pound finisher in the class. Coleman displays true ability to track and adjust to the football as well as the ability to maximize his catch radius and pluck passes away from his body. Throw in awareness and body control, and the uncommitted senior-to-be has an all-around game that works outside and in the slot, with as high a floor inside as one could covet. He is tough, physical, consistent at the catch point and has run a full route tree heading into his final prep campaign.

Raleek Brown

Vitals: 5'8", 185 pounds

School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Recruiting: Committed to Oklahoma

Brown poses on the field during his Oklahoma official visit. Raleek Brown on Twitter (@raleek2)

Brown has been committed to Oklahoma since February and took trips to both Norman and Los Angeles this summer to also visit USC. It doesn't appear that Oregon is pushing hard for a running back in the 2022 cycle, but if the Ducks were to pursue a running back, Brown is right at the top of that list.

Analysis from John Garcia Jr. and Bryan Driskell

The California star could have appeared on the running back ranking, due later this month, but he is well beyond the best pass-catching back in the cycle. Brown has true slot experience and polish, something we were reminded of at The Opening in Los Angeles to kick off the month of July. Brown is strong off the line with varied releases, he gets to top speed in minimal time and has enough route polish to create separation with the ability to stop and start. In space, whether being handed the ball or working the second level, the first defender is rarely successful at stopping him. Brown has easy lateral ability, vision and true run-after-catch ability that could project to the type of offensive weapon coordinators manufacture touches for. Not many in the country are as exciting or efficient, as he averaged a touchdown every 6.6 touches as a junior.

Read more: SI All-American slot wide receiver watch list rankings 1-10

More from Ducks Digest

2022 Alabama DL Khurtiss Perry places Oregon in top 10 schools

Hot Clicks: The Top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

Ephesians Prysock Set to Take Oregon Visit

How ESPN's FPI Forecasts Oregon's Playoff Chances

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE