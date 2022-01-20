Tracking the Transfer Portal Movement in the Pac-12

Some programs have been decimated by players entering the transfer portal while others have reloaded their roster.

With the college football season in the books, coaches around the country are racking up the frequent flyer miles to bring in talent for the future. In most years, that was exclusive to high school prospects, but now coaches have to monitor the transfer portal that is overflowing more than your grandma's pot of mashed potatoes at Thanksgiving dinner.

The Pac-12 has seen an influx of movement in the portal, especially with five programs entering the 2022 season with a different head coach than they began 2021 with. Let's take a glance at each Pac-12 program's biggest additions and losses in the transfer portal so far.

Moves as of 3:25 p.m. on Wed., Jan. 19, 2022

Arizona Wildcats

Additions:

QB Jayden de Laura (Washington State), WR Jacob Cowing (UTEP), DL Tiaoalii Savea (UCLA), LB Anthony Solomon (Michigan), EDGE Hunter Echols (USC), DB DJ Warnell (UCLA)

Losses:

WR BJ Casteel (Nevada), WR Boobie Curry, TE Zach Williams, CB McKenzie Barnes, RB Darrius "Bam" Smith

Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff have completely revamped the Wildcats' roster after winning just one game in 2021. The transfer portal has been very kind to the 'Cats, adding a starting quarterback in Jayden de Laura and an All-Conference USA receiver in Jacob Cowing to form a duo that will be lethal next year. You also can't overlook 2022 wide receiver signee Tetairoa McMillan, who's sure to compete for playing time in 2022. While Arizona might not be a bowl team next season, Fisch's squad might pull off some upsets next year.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Additions:

RB Xazavian Halladay (Wyoming), DL Nesta Jade Silvera (Miami), OG Chris Martinez (San Diego State), TE Messiah Swinson (Missouri), QB Paul Tyson (Alabama)

Losses:

RB DeaMonte Trayanum (Ohio State), WR Johnny Wilson (Florida State), WR Geordon Porter (Buffalo), LB Jordan Banks

The losses of DeaMonte Trayanum and Johnny Wilson will be tough for the Sun Devils' offense, especially with starting running back Rachaad White headed to the NFL. But Xazavian Halladay should give them some guaranteed production in the backfield as he recorded over 3,200 rushing yards in his four-year career at Wyoming. The Sun Devils also add starters along the trenches in Miami defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera and San Diego State left guard Chris Martinez.

California Golden Bears

Additions:

QB Jack Plummer (Purdue), LB Jackson Sirmon (Washington), EDGE Xavier Carlton (Utah)

Losses:

RB Christopher Brooks (BYU), WR Nikko Remigio (Fresno State), OL McKade Mattauer (Oklahoma), TE Gavin Reinwald, EDGE JH Tevis (Indiana)

The Golden Bears acquired some insurance at quarterback with Jack Plummer after starter Chase Garbers entered the NFL draft. Jackson Sirmon is a great fit for Justin Wilcox's defense, but the offense lost a couple of All-Pac-12 starters in Nikko Remigio and McKade Mattauer as well as its leading rusher in Christopher Brooks. Wilcox and his staff likely aren't done adding talent via the portal.

Colorado Buffaloes

Additions:

WR RJ Sneed (Baylor), DE Chance Main (Incarnate Word)

Losses:

RB Jarek Broussard, WR Brenden Rice (USC), CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon), S Mark Perry (TCU), CB Mekhi Blackmon, S Chris Miller, WR Chris Carpenter

Colorado has been abused by the transfer portal since the conclusion of the season, losing almost its entire starting secondary and its two biggest playmakers on offense. RJ Sneed should help, as he finished second in receiving on the Big 12 champion Baylor Bears, but an already bad offensive team from 2021 still needs a lot of help to turn it around in 2022.

Oregon Ducks

Additions:

QB Bo Nix (Auburn), CB Christian Gonzalez (Colorado), DL Sam "Taki" Taimani (Washington)

Losses:

RB Travis Dye, CB DJ James (Auburn), DL Jayson Jones (Auburn), WR Mycah Pittman (Florida State), QB Robby Ashford (Auburn), Trey Benson (Florida State)

Mario Cristobal's departure was just the beginning of the offseason that was to come for Oregon. Several players left to play closer to home, while the status of Travis Dye is still up in the air. Despite the loss of multiple starters, the players the Ducks have added should have an immediate impact in 2022 and have connections with the coaching staff.

Oregon State Beavers

Additions:

None

Losses:

QB Sam Vidlak (Boise State)

The Beavers are locked in for 2022 after a historic season in 2021. The future is bright for Jonathan Smith's club, but don't rule out him and his staff taking a peek at the portal for some reinforcements.

Stanford Cardinal

Additions:

S Pat Fields (Oklahoma)

Losses:

RB Austin Jones, RB Nathaniel Peat, LB Gabe Reid, LB Andres Fox, DL Ryan Johnson

Stanford, a team that already had the fifth-worst rushing attack in the country last season, lost both of its running backs, Austin Jones and Nathaniel Peat, who made up about 75% of their rushing offense. The addition of Pat Fields from Oklahoma is one of the most underrated additions in the conference as he is an intelligent defensive back with loads of experience.

UCLA Bruins

Additions:

LB Darius Muasau (Hawaii), WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (UCF), CB Azizi Hearn (Wyoming), WR Jake Bobo (Duke), EDGE Laiatu Latu (Washington)

Losses:

WR Chase Cota, CB Jay Shaw (Wisconsin), EDGE Myles Jackson (Indiana), DL Tiaoalii Savea (Arizona), S DJ Warnell (Arizona)

For one of the oldest teams in the Pac-12 with multiple starters graduating and entering the NFL draft, Chip Kelly and the Bruins did a great job filling some holes via the transfer portal. Dorian Thompson-Robinson returns and will have two new productive receivers to throw to in former Duke wideout Jake Bobo and UCF speedster Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

USC Trojans

Additions:

WR Brenden Rice (Colorado), WR Terrell Bynum (Washington), WR Mario Williams (Oklahoma), LT Bobby Haskins (Virginia), DT Earl Barquet (TCU), DL Tyrone Taleni (Kansas State)

Losses:

QB Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh), QB Jaxson Dart, TE Michael Trigg, WR Bru McCoy, S Chase Williams, EDGE Hunter Echols (Arizona), CB Jayden Williams, DL Jacob Lichtenstein (Miami), RB Kenan Christon, K Parker Lewis, LB Raymond Scott

After Clay Helton's firing and the tough season for the Trojans, a ton of movement was promised. What wasn't promised was that Lincoln Riley would come into Los Angeles without either of his quarterbacks in Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart. With Caleb Williams in the transfer portal, USC is the favorite to land the former 5-star quarterback. If he is the quarterback of the future for USC, he'll have plenty of talented receivers to throw to, including his former teammate Mario Williams.

Utah Utes

Additions:

LB Mohamoud Diabate (Florida), TE Landon Morris (Syracuse), TE Logan Kendall (Idaho)

Losses:

EDGE Xavier Carlton (California), LB Jeremy Mercier

The Pac-12 champion saw both Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell enter the NFL draft, but they brought in Mohamoud Diabate from Florida for a nice reinforcement at the position. Utah will once again be loaded at tight end, with Brant Kuithe, Cole Fotheringham and Dalton Kincaid returning, and Landon Morris and Logan Kendall coming to Salt Lake City.

Washington Huskies

Additions:

QB Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana), WR Junior Alexander (Arizona State), CB Jordan Perryman (UC Davis)

Losses:

WR Terrell Bynum (USC), LB Jackson Sirmon (California), DL Sam "Taki" Taimani (Oregon), WR Sawyer Racanelli (Montana), LB Cooper McDonald, LB MJ Tafisi (Utah State), EDGE Laiatu Latu (UCLA)

Jimmy Lake's mid-season firing was quite the debacle for the Huskies, and a number of starters left the program, including a good chunk of their linebacker corps. They added a new quarterback to the mix in Michael Penix Jr. from Indiana, who had a breakout season in 2020 before an injury-plagued season in 2021. Kalen DeBoer and his staff still have some work to do, especially on defense.

Washington State Cougars

Additions:

QB Cameron Ward (Incarnate Word), LB Daiyan Henley (Nevada), S Jordan Lee (Nevada)

Losses:

QB Jayden de Laura (Arizona), EDGE Willie Taylor III, C Brian Greene, QB Cammon Cooper (Hawaii), DL Nusi Malani (Virginia)

Losing Jayden de Laura hurts after a promising season in 2021, but you don't need many fingers on one hand to count how many quarterbacks in the FCS had a better season than Cameron Ward from Incarnate Word. Ward threw for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns while completing 65.1% of his passes. The Cougars needed to add an experienced linebacker with Jihad Wood and Justus Rogers graduating, and they did just that with All-Mountain West Second Team selection Daiyan Henley from Nevada.

