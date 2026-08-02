Oregon Ducks' Biggest Flip Threat for Five-Star Recruit Dakota Guerrant

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff currently have one of the top recruiting classes in the country, and five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant is one of Oregon's most important commitments in the class of 2027. Guerrant's talents make him one of the more coveted wide receiver prospects in his year, and the five-star recruit is reportedly still being targeted by other college football powerhouses.

LSU Tigers Pushing to Flip Dakota Guerrant

According to On3's Steve Wiltfong and Allen Trieu, the LSU Tigers and coach Lane Kiffin are pushing the hardest to flip Guerrant away from his commitment to Oregon, setting up a potential recruiting battle.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's investment in Kiffin has led to high-profile transfers landing in Baton Rouge like offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, defensive end Princewill Umanmielen, and quarterback Sam Leavitt, to name a few. In the recruiting class of 2027, the Tigers have multiple five-stars committed in defensive end KJ Green and tight end Ahmad Hudson.

However, Kiffin and company are reportedly looking to add more weapons to the offense through the high school recruiting ranks. According to Wiltfong, LSU is one of the schools pushing to flip five-star wide receiver and Texas Longhorns commit Easton Royal.

The Tigers may also have eyes on flipping Guerrant away from Oregon, but would LSU still target the Ducks commit if they do flip Royal?

LSU appears to be all in with the hiring of Kiffin, but teams like Oregon and Texas do have the benefit of time on their side. The coaching staffs for the Ducks and the Longhorns have recruited the class of 2027 to their respective programs for years by now, with Kiffin arriving at LSU before the 2026 season and piecing together a roster through the transfer portal.

Dakota Guerrant, Harper Woods wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will that time be enough of an advantage for Oregon to keep Guerrant from flipping to the Tigers?

The Ducks have commitments from wide receiver recruits like Xavier Sabb and Malachi Garlington, and keeping Guerrant is a crucial part to Oregon's recruiting efforts in the class of 2027.

How Oregon Ducks Can Fend Off Flip Candidates

The Ducks have always had to recruit nationally, but they have not had this level of success until Lanning arrived in Eugene. Pulling Guerrant out of Michigan and away from the Michigan Wolverines was impressive enough, but Oregon still has to fend off flip candidates like LSU and Michigan.

According to On3, Guerrant visited Oregon four times before announcing his commitment to the Ducks. While he visited closer programs like Ohio State and Michigan more times, the frequent trips to Eugene, Oregon, seemingly paid off when it came time to make a decision.

Interestingly, Guerrant has yet to visit Oregon for a game inside Autzen Stadium, per his On3 profile, visiting once in January and twice in June.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that he's committed, Guerrant may get to enjoy an in-season visit and experience a filled Autzen Stadium. For the Ducks, that visit would go a long ways into keeping Guerrant from flipping to LSU and keeping him apart of Oregon's class.

Guerrant has not given any indication that he plans to visit another program in the fall, but that is the next step for LSU or Michigan to take if their respective chances at a flip are realistic. The five-star recruit's movements throughout the season will certainly be worth monitoring.

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