Oregon Commit Tommy Tofi Is Starting To Separate From His Recruiting Class

The Oregon Ducks have found quite a handful of talent out of the Bay Area in recent years. Currently on the 2026 roster, senior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon, out of Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Francisco, California, is expected to jump out on the national scene in his final season in Eugene, Oregon.

Out of the 2026 recruiting class, a name to monitor is inside offensive lineman commit Tommy Tofi from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco, California. Both Riordan and Sacred Heart Cathedral are city rivals in the always competitive West Catholic Athletic League in the Bay Area.

Tofi was named to the first-team all-state football offense by the highly-admired Cal-Hi Sports. The voting from the publication has no restrictions on school size or year in school.

The three-year varsity standout at Riordan in the trenches was also named the 2025 California Lineman of the Year. He previously played on the varsity level at Sheldon in Sacramento, California, as a freshman before his transfer to the up-and-coming San Francisco high school athletic institution, in both football and basketball. Tofi played both sports at Riordan.

As a four-star recruit, the 6-6 and 340-pound talent ranks No. 83 overall in his recruiting class, No. 3 for his position, and No. 9 in the state of California (per Rivals).

He was named to the all-state first team alongside a few former Oregon 2026 targets in BYU Cougars quarterback Ryder Lyons (Folsom in Folsom, California), Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California), and Washington Huskies offensive lineman Kodi Greene (Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California). The late Ducks commit in four-star running back Brandon Smith (Central East in Fresno, California) was also honored as an all-state offensive member.

On the defensive side, two other Oregon commits in coach Dan Lanning's 2026 recruiting class were honored by Cal-Hi Sports. That's three-star linebacker Tristan Phillips out of Ventura in Ventura, California, and four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin from Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, California.

Excitement Surrounding Oregon's Returning Defensive Pieces

Under first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton heading into the 2026 season, the Ducks are considered to have one of the most talented defenses from top-to-bottom in all of college football. This is what Lanning, along with Hampton, has to deal with regarding returning talent.

Senior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei

Senior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti

Senior defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Bear Alexander

Senior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon

Redshirt senior inside linebacker Devon Jackson

Sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Ify Obidegwu

Sophomore defensive back Na'eem Offord

Sophomore defensive back Dorian Brew

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Aaron Flowers

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) makes a confetti angel following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The return of Uiagalelei, Tuioti, Washington, and Alexander is the largest reason to be excited about what that side of the ball can be fully capable of. In general, this is a deep group with a load of NFL Draft potential in both 2027 and 2028.