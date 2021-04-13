Oregon in top 5 for Big-Time 2022 OT

Can the Ducks snag another elite recruit from a national powerhouse?

All-American offensive tackle Tyler Booker has placed Oregon in his top five schools.

The other schools to make the cut include Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.

He announced his new top group on Twitter.

Booker is a 4-star (0.9824 on the 247Sports Composite) prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is ranked the No. 5 player at his position and the No. 8 prospect in the state. He's ranked the No. 41 overall player nationally.

He also announced Monday that his top five schools will be the schools that receive his official visits. As of right now the only visits with hard set dates are Florida (June 4-6) and Georgia (June 18-20).

*[Watch Tyler Booker Highlights]*

He told SI All-American's John Garcia last week that he talks with Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen every day. In that same interview Booker mentioned also that Georgia has had success with some of his former IMG teammates and that the environment in Athens closely resembles that of his current school.

From the sounds of that it seems like the Oregon staff has its work cut out for them, but you can never count the Ducks out with a recruiter like Mario Cristobal leading the way. Booker is one of the top offensive linemen that Cristobal is pursuing, along with 5-star Kelvin Banks Jr. who has an official visit to Oregon scheduled for June 8-10.

It may be small, but it could be worth mentioning that the Ducks have recently been working to strengthen their relationship with the 2020 national champion IMG Ascenders.

Oregon currently has one offensive lineman committed in the 2022 class with Percy Lewis, a 6'8", 360-pound 3-star prospect from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Booker hasn't announced a decision date yet, but that official visit to Eugene will be crucial in determining Oregon's chances at landing his commitment.

