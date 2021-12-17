Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Oregon Football Recruiting During Early Signing Period

    Oregon signed seven commits to start the early signing period and could see more additions.
    Author:

    Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning met with the media over Zoom on Thursday night to discuss the team's recruiting efforts in 2022.

    Topics discussed:

    -Addition of ATH Anthony Jones after flipping him from Texas

    -Jalil Tucker signing when he indicated he was going to wait

    -Recruiting approach moving forward

    -Transfer portal and more

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Dan Lanning Early Signing Period
    Play
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Recruiting During Early Signing Period

    Hear from the leader of Oregon football on the next flock of Ducks

    Devon Williams Oregon State Touchdown
    Play
    Football

    Devon Williams Declares for NFL Draft

    Oregon's leading receiver won't play in the Alamo Bowl

    Tommy Trojan
    Play
    Recruiting

    Pac-12 Early Signing Period Day 1 Recap

    Who signed with which schools on Wednesday?

    text

    You may also like:

    WR Devon Williams declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    More Ducks

    Dan Lanning Early Signing Period
    Recruiting

    WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Recruiting During Early Signing Period

    just now
    Devon Williams Oregon State Touchdown
    Football

    Devon Williams Declares for NFL Draft

    6 minutes ago
    Tommy Trojan
    Recruiting

    Pac-12 Early Signing Period Day 1 Recap

    19 hours ago
    Oregon Duck UCLA
    Football

    Oregon Football 2022 Schedule Released

    23 hours ago
    Jalil Tucker Visit
    Recruiting

    PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Recruiting Haul on Early Signing Day

    Dec 15, 2021
    Taggart
    Recruiting

    2022 LB Harrison Taggart Signs With Oregon Ducks

    Dec 15, 2021
    Ben Roberts Oregon Visit
    Recruiting

    DL Ben Roberts Signs With Oregon

    Dec 15, 2021
    Jalil Tucker SNL w: Shoe Boxes
    Recruiting

    Jalil Tucker Signs with Oregon

    Dec 15, 2021