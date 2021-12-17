Publish date:
WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Oregon Football Recruiting During Early Signing Period
Oregon signed seven commits to start the early signing period and could see more additions.
Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning met with the media over Zoom on Thursday night to discuss the team's recruiting efforts in 2022.
Topics discussed:
-Addition of ATH Anthony Jones after flipping him from Texas
-Jalil Tucker signing when he indicated he was going to wait
-Recruiting approach moving forward
-Transfer portal and more
WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Recruiting During Early Signing Period
Hear from the leader of Oregon football on the next flock of Ducks
Devon Williams Declares for NFL Draft
Oregon's leading receiver won't play in the Alamo Bowl
Pac-12 Early Signing Period Day 1 Recap
Who signed with which schools on Wednesday?
