WATCH: Dan Lanning Discusses Recruiting During Early Signing Period

Oregon signed seven commits to start the early signing period and could see more additions.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning met with the media over Zoom on Thursday night to discuss the team's recruiting efforts in 2022.

Topics discussed:

-Addition of ATH Anthony Jones after flipping him from Texas

-Jalil Tucker signing when he indicated he was going to wait

-Recruiting approach moving forward

-Transfer portal and more

text

You may also like:

WR Devon Williams declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE