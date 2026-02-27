Bryce Boettcher Shows Off Athleticism at the NFL Combine

When it comes to the 2025-2026 Oregon Ducks season, one of the definitive leaders on the field was Eugene, Oregon native and senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

A two-sport athlete already selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft, Boettcher comes to the 2026 NFL Combine swinging, trying to show the scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium what a former walk-on can do.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46) of Oregon practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher's NFL Combine Workout Results

Boettcher did not participate in any of the athletic testing like the 40-yard dash at the combine, but he did work out during the position-specific drills. Boettcher, a former safety turned linebacker, showed off his fluid footwork and athleticism.

Bryce Boettcher wave drillpic.twitter.com/XEFmmHrdqT — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) February 27, 2026

Bryce Boettcher's Official Combine Measurements

Height: 6-1

Weight: 233

Arms: 30.75

Hands: 9

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher's College History

A three-sport athlete at South Eugene High School through basketball, baseball, and football, Boettcher always had a life long dream of being an Oregon Duck. He accomplished that dream by getting a scholarship to play outfielder for the Ducks' baseball team, but convinced Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski at the end of the 2021 season to set up a meeting between himself and Oregon football coach Dan Lanning.

After working with the football team during the summer, Boettcher was invited to the fall camp for the 2022 season as a walk-on (he lost his scholarship for baseball and became a double walk-on after playing in Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia in 2022).

Boettcher began as a starter on the kick return team, eventually leading him to be a starter on Oregon's defense in 2024.

In the 2025-2026 season, Boettcher put up a career best 136 total tackles with 56 solo tackles, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception. Boettcher also ran in a one yard touchdown, lining up as the running back for a trick play against the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. His best games this season were in the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech where he forced a fumble and on the road at Penn State where he clocked in a high of 13 total tackles.

Boettcher also rose to the top as one of the definitive leadership faces for this Ducks squad, becoming the athlete to model and present the "Shoe Duck" uniform to Nike co-founder Phil Knight before their use in the rivalry game against Oregon State.

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) does a back flip during a break in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What Experts Are Saying

After Oregon's season concluded, Boettcher executed an impressive performance in the Senior Bowl. He led all players on the field with 10 tackles (five more than the next player) and caught the eye of scouts with a pregame workout scuffle against Tennessee running back Star Thomas.

Boettcher explained to Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus that finishing through his tackles is a technique he learned through Oregon practice, and that process rubbed Star the wrong way.

"That was my first rep in, so I 'thudded' him, thinking we're warming up. He wasn't quite ready. So obviously he fell to the ground and didn't like that too much. He had some words and some fists being thrown about that. But it is what it is. That's football," Boettcher said.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher knocks down a pass by Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That athleticism shows up on the gridiron, giving Boettcher a chance to contribute as a coverage linebacker and on special teams if he chooses to pursue a football career," wrote Matt Holder of Bleacher Report about Boettcher.

In September, Lanning spoke about Boettcher's strength and conditioning gains leading into the 2025-2026 season as well as his improvements on the field.

"You know, he used to hit everybody," Lanning said. "So now he only hits the people he’s allowed to hit. But with about 25 more pounds on him, which is awesome. And then just the intelligence, the football IQ has really grown. He’s he’s become a guy that understands situations and he plays the game the way you’re supposed to play football. It’s pretty awesome.”

Boettcher's preparation and athleticism led him to becomming the first Duck to earn the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the nation's top walk-on athlete.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Area for Improvement

The drawbacks for Boettcher as a prospect lie in his limited time on the field. Having to split time between baseball and the football field means there's room for improvement on technical skills for Boettcher to brush up on at the professional stage as well as durability for a full NFL season.

Plus, having one sack in the 2025-2026 season means Boettcher needs to improve in the pass rush game to be more of a threat pushing past the line of scrimmage to access the quarterback.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

NFL Projection

Boettcher is expected to be an early to late day three pick for the NFL Draft, with projections slotting him from as high as round four and as low as round six.

One team that seems particularly likely to pick up Boettcher is the New York Giants, fresh off the hire of coach John Harbaugh.

In March, linebacker Bobby Okereke is set to get the eighth-highest cap hit in the league, which isn't quite matching his on-field production. Though the Giants may elect to pick up another linebacker through a trade, picking up fresh blood with a dedicated Boettcher might prove promising.