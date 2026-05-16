Oregon Ducks Softball vs. Mississippi State Live Score Updates

Less than 24 hours after a thrilling win in their NCAA Tournament opener, the Oregon Ducks are back at Jane Sanders Stadium looking to secure a spot in the Eugene Regional final.

Oregon is set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who beat the Saint Mary’s Gaels on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Eugene.

This article will be updated live with score updates.

Oregon pitcher Taylour Spencer celebrates a strikeout as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho State Bengals in an NCAA regional on May 15, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LINEUPS

OREGON DUCKS

Elon Butler Amari Harper Stefini Ma’ake Emma Cox Kaylynn Jones Rylee McCoy Ayanna Shaw Taryn Ho Katie Flannery Elise Sokolsky

PREVIEW

Ayanna Shaw Leads Oregon Ducks to Day 1 Victory

Oregon outfielder Ayanna Shaw hits a grand slam as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho State Bengals in an NCAA regional on May 15, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks got off to a rocky beginning to their postseason, going down 1-0 to the Idaho State Vandals at the top of the first inning. A five-run bottom of the fourth inning delivered the victory for the Ducks.

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Ayanna Shaw ended up being the hero for Oregon. With the bases loaded, Shaw stepped up to the plate and launched a shot to right field to get the grand slam.

Oregon scored one more run in the fourth inning and in the game. Following a pitching change, catcher Emma Cox had a sacrifice fly that drove in Katie Flannery and gave the Ducks a little bit more insurance.

Oregon Ducks Ace Lyndsey Grein Availability in Question

Oregon pitcher Lyndsey Grein rallies the crowd from the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho State Bengals in an NCAA regional on May 15, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon pitching played a huge role in the team’s first win of the postseason. The performance was especially impressive considering that ace Lyndsey Grein was unavailable.

It was the duo of Taylour Spencer and Elise Sokolsky inside the circle that limited the Bengals. The veteran pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and gave up only five hits and one run.

Grein missed Friday’s game with an infection in her eye and is listed as day-to-day for the rest of the weekend. She didn’t suit up with the vision in her left eye impacted, and was seen in the dugout with her eye covered. Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi confirmed her status after the game.

"If you look at this entire year, we've had to take on strain at different times of the year," Lombardi said. "To watch these guys do that for her, we knew these guys were ready to go, but we're going to be even that much more ready to go knowing that they've got a teammate that was down tonight."

The Bulldogs should be a challenging opponent for the Ducks’ pitching staff. If Grein misses her second game in a row, the pressure will continue to mount on Oregon’s bullpen.

What’s Next in the NCAA Eugene Regional

Fans arrive before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho State Bengals in an NCAA regional on May 15, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks vs. Bulldogs matchup will be followed by a game between Idaho State and Saint Mary’s. The loser of that game’s postseason will come to an end, while the winner will play on Saturday night.

The winner of Oregon vs. Mississippi State secures a spot in Sunday’s final, which is set to start at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT. The loser of this game will play the winner of Saint Mary’s vs. Idaho State, with the winner of that game playing in the final.

The two teams playing in the Eugene Regional on Sunday will play for their season and to head to the Super Regionals.

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