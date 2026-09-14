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Penn State Football vs. Wisconsin Kickoff Time, TV Announced

The Nittany Lions open their Big Ten season Sept. 26 against the Badgers at Beaver Stadium.
Mark Wogenrich|
Penn State Nittany Lion players sing their alma mater following the game vs. the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State Nittany Lion players sing their alma mater following the game vs. the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Penn State football opens its 2026 Big Ten schedule Sept. 26 against Wisconsin at Beaver Stadium. We now have a kickoff time and TV information for the game.

The Nittany Lions will face the Badgers for a 5 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will not air on TV or cable, however. Peacock has the exclusive streaming rights for the Penn State-Wisconsin game, as Big Ten teams must make one appearance per season on the streaming network. The Big Ten announced Week 4 scheduling details Monday.

Penn State will celebrate Homecoming with a variety of activities, including the annual parade through State College on the Friday before the game. This year's grand marshals are Kevin and Jess Kelly. Kevin Kelly is a former Penn State kicker, and Jess Kelly graduated from Penn State with two degrees in 2009. Penn State associate head coach Terry Smith will serve as the honorary grand marshal.

Before facing Wisconsin, Penn State will complete the non-conference schedule Saturday against Buffalo. The game kicks off at noon ET at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions (2-0) have outscored their first two opponents by a combined 72-9, allowing only one touchdown in the final two minutes against Temple. However, Penn State coach Matt Campbell acknowledged that the team's slow start vs. the Owls. Penn State did not scored on two red-zone drives in the first quarter and took only a 10-3 lead into halftime.

“I don’t think there’s any explanation other than we didn’t play very well,” Campbell said after Saturday's game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. “We didn’t play very well in the first half or the first quarter of the game offensively. I think you go back and you look at those three runs down in the red zone like they’re all there. The first one, it’s a bad run. The second one we get beat on the inside, and then the third one we get beat at right guard.

“We’re off by an inch, but it’s a game of inches. And especially when you play on the road, you have to have great execution. We didn’t do it. And then defensively, we give up two 40-yard plays because of lack of detail. Where does that start? I think it has to start as the head football coach.

“Then it goes to our coaches, and then our players, and accountability. We were off, and so I felt like we really gained some opportunity to grow in the second and third quarter. I didn’t think we wavered or flinch. I give a lot of credit to our players. "

Penn State has played one game on Peacock in each of the past three seasons, including the 2024 White Out vs. Washington. Penn State is 2-1 in Peacock games, losing to Iowa in 2025.

Here's an updated look at Penn State's 2026 football schedule.

Date

Opponent

Location

Time

TV

Score

Sept. 5

MARSHALL

Beaver Stadium

3:30 p.m.

FS1

Penn State 45, Marshall 0

Sept. 12

Temple

Lincoln Financial Field

Noon

ESPN2

Penn State 27, Temple 9

Sept. 19

BUFFALO

Beaver Stadium

Noon

BTN

Sept. 26

WISCONSIN

Beaver Stadium

5 p.m.

Peacock

Oct. 2

at Northwestern

Ryan Field

8 p.m.

FOX

Oct. 10

USC

Beaver Stadium

TBA

TBA

Oct. 17

at Michigan

Michigan Stadium

TBA

TBA

Oct. 24

BYE

Oct. 31

PURDUE

Beaver Stadium

TBA

TBA

Nov. 7

at Washington

Husky Stadium

TBA

TBA

Nov. 14

MINNESOTA

Beaver Stadium

TBA

TBA

Nov. 21

RUTGERS

Beaver Stadium

TBA

TBA

Nov. 28

at Maryland

SECU Stadium

TBA

TBA

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Mark Wogenrich
MARK WOGENRICH

Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.

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