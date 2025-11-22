3 Keys to a Penn State Win Over Nebraska
Penn State and Nebraska meet for the 19th time on Saturday, this time under the lights at Beaver Stadium. The Cornhuskers lead the series 10-8, but the teams haven’t played since 2020.
Penn State is 6-3 in home matchups with Nebraska, as the two will meet in Beaver Stadium for the first time since 2017, when the Nittany Lions won a 56-44 thriller behind 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Saquon Barkley.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Play-by-play broadcaster Noah Eagle and former Penn State quarterback Tood Blackledge will be on the call. Here are three keys for the Nittany Lions to win their second in a row.
Take deep shots to loosen Nebraska’s run defense
Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler, who worked for Penn State under Bill O’Brien in 2013, seemed fixated on the Nittany Lions run game during his press conference this week. He said that Penn State’s strength is its offensive line, “two great [running] backs,” “big physical tight ends” and a mentality to run the football.
He’s right about that, which gives the Nittany Lions an advantage. The Cornhuskers’ run defense ranks 91st in the FBS. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and his offense must capitalize on it.
Butler also noted that Penn State’s Kaytron Allen is within reach of the program’s all-time rushing record (139 yards away), and that Nebraska wants to “make sure he does it against another team.” With all this talk about the Nittany Lions’ run game, the Cornuskers could load the box in hopes of halting it.
A way to mitigate that is by stretching the field and throwing deep shots, which the Nittany Lions have done better the past two weeks. Dating to the second half against Indiana, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown six completions of 20+ yards. Having a downfield passing game and succeeding on the ground go together. Penn State to continue that on Saturday.
Pressure Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef
Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef made his first career start two weeks ago at UCLA, where he threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns with an 86.7 percent completion rate. He led Nebraska to a 28-21 road win and was excellent, finishing with a 98.7 quarterback rating, the highest by a Cornhuskers quarterback this season.
However, he also wasn’t sacked. UCLA’s defensive line couldn’t generate pressure, and Lateef aired out a strong game for Nebraska. Penn State can’t afford to give him the same opportunity.
The Nittany Lions have a combined eight sacks in the past two games, which has led to success for a defense that was struggling to get pressure. Penn State needs to continue that, get Lateef out of rhythm and stymie a second-time starter.
Stop Emmett Johnson
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson is on a heater. Johnson has 1,131 rushing yards this year, including at least 120 in four of his last five games. He’s also finding the end zone, totaling four rushing touchdowns and two receiving in the past three contests.
Johnson is Nebraska’s best offensive player. Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith called him Nebraska’s “everything.” Johnson could shorten the game, allowing the Cornhuskers to control the clock and running the Nittany Lions out of Beaver Stadium. So on a cold, Penn State should load the box and focus on Nebraska’s most dynamic offensive weapon.