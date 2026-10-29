4 Main Storylines I'm Watching in Penn State's Week 9 Game vs. Purdue

Penn State emerged from its bye week with forward growth, a roster that's fighting back and positive energy in recruiting. So says head coach Matt Campbell. But when has a team ever not used its bye week profitably?

We'll see whether that translates to a better product and, most important, a win Saturday against Purdue. Penn State can't be a brand, new team against the Boilermakers but can be a better one. To that end, here are the top storylines we're watching when Penn State hosts Purdue on Saturday.

Did Penn State 'fix' Rocco Becht during the bye week?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht has committed six turnovers this season, all in Big Ten Conference play. He made three of those (two interceptions and a fumble) against Michigan, which the Wolverines turned into 21 points and a win.

Even after that game, we opined that Penn State should not bench Becht in favor of Alex Manske (your mileage may vary). But after the bye week, Becht needs to be a better quarterback under pressure.

Campbell referred to that when he said Becht dug into his film last week to identify and fix flaws. Many of those surface when Becht is under duress in the pocket, doesn't have a receiver open or has to make quick decisions in combination situations.

Becht's first interception at Michigan, when he tried to thread an unwise ball to Brett Eskildsen, was one example. The fourth-quarter sack-fumble while being indecisive on an RPO was another.

Becht was smoother during the non-conference schedule when he had cleaner pockets. But with more traffic, and more self-improsed pressure to end a losing streak, Becht gets antsy, makes poor decisions and finds trouble.

"Rocco would tell you fundamentally, there's some things when it got chaotic at times where, whether it was a decision-making process or maybe an inaccuracy process, [he made a mistake]," Campbell said. "It's fundamental, it's coachable it's able to get corrected."

Purdue defensive end Jeremy Lewis (3.5 tackles for loss) can generate pass rush, so Becht will get some duress. Flinching won't suit him well, so those corrections are critical.

The other corrections Penn State needed to make during the bye involved the offensive line's struggling left side and the abject lack of commitment to throwing to tight end Ben Brahmer. Five receptions for 29 yards over the past two games for a 6-7 tight end is inexplicable.

Can Penn State run and/or stop the run?

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Chase Taylor (4) tackles Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most telling quote of this season belongs to Penn State defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who said after the team's 34-13 loss to Northwestern, "What surprised me was the line of scrimmage. I don't know if we won the line of scrimmage once."

Penn State's defensive line has been a Big Ten liability. Lynn has tried stacking three defensive tackles against the run, playing three-down fronts against the pass, and neither has worked too well. It's shocking that Penn State is allowing 5.9 yards per carry against Big Ten opponents and ranks 15th in the conference in sacks (nine).

Now comes Purdue running back Fame Ijeboi, who has scored nine rushing touchdowns and obliterated Minnesota for 195 yards on 31 carries. Purdue had a week off as well, meaning Ijeboi should be rested for Saturday.

Purdue's run defense, meanwhile, is better than its stats show (161.6 yards per game, 16th in the Big Ten). Those numbers are skewed in losses to UCLA (369 yards allowed) and Washington (186).

The Boilermakers have a pretty OK defensive front, similar to Northwestern, with Lewis, some decent tackles and a strong middle linebacker in Jojo Hayden. They won't be easy to run against. Carson Hansen will have his run lanes full, so he must identify and hit openings quicker. He's a one-cut back who has to make better choices.

Can Chase Sowell add another signature game to his season?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs the ball against the Temple Owls during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifth-year receiver Chase Sowell has been Penn State's offensive revelation, particularly in Koby Howard's extended absence. Despite Campbell's hopefulness, we don't expect Howard to play against the Boilermakers.

Which means Sowell will return to the spotlight, so long as he's healthy. The receiver was listed as questionable on Wednesday's availability report, a first this season. Sowell has played through minor issues in his past two games, so he'll most likely be on the field Saturday.

Which could be another opportunity, since the Boilermakers like to play man coverage, something Sowell exploited at Michigan. The receiver caught 11 passes for 151 yards on 15 targets, some of which were reduced to this: Becht throws jump ball, Sowell catches it.

Sowell has been among Penn State's top Iowa State transfers and has expanded his game under receivers coach Kashif Moore. If the Nittany Lions get into a shootout, Sowell will be their most important player.

How will Penn State contain Ryan Browne?

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) motions to his team during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Browne has been one of the better Big Ten quarterback stories this season. He flipped his touchdown/interception ratio upside down, going from 9/10 last year to 10/3 this year. His completion percentage and passer rating are up considerably and he ranks sixth in the Big Ten in EPA

With no sustainable pass rush (the defensive linemen have just two of the team's nine sacks), Penn State once again will rely on its corners to contain a passing game. USC's Jayden Maiava took advantage of 8-second pockets against the Nittany Lions, though. If Browne gets that kind of time, he might throw for 300 yards vs. Penn State (he has six career 300-yard games).

Penn State corners Audavion Collins and Daryus Dixson will be the defensive tentpoles, and the Nittany Lions need Tony Rojas to generate some blitz pressure. With even the slightest bit of a complementary run game, Browne has the chops to make Penn State's defense uncomfortable all night.

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