Matt Campbell Points to 'Really Good Energy' Around Penn State Recruiting

Penn State coach Matt Campbell returned to the recruiting road during the bye week, which he called almost a welcome respite from the past month of games.

"For me, that was maybe the most enjoyable part that I’ve had in the last couple weeks, is getting out on the road," Campbell said with a smile after practice Wednesday.

Though the Nittany Lions are 0-4 in the Big Ten and one of three Power 4 teams without a Power 4 victory, Campbell said he still has found "really good energy" on the recruiting trail. Campbell has limited his in-season recruiting travel but spent four days visiting commits and prospects during the Nittany Lions' bye week.

Campbell said the recruiting tour reinforced "the power of Penn State football" with high school coaches and players' families as well as their belief in his staff. Most Penn State assistants went on the road as well.

"I think there is really good energy and there is really a lot of excitement around where we’re going and what we are trying to build here," Campbell said after practice Wednesday in State College. "So the conversations are pretty simple: This is who we are, this is where we’re trying to go and this is what we’re looking for. And we really haven’t wavered from that, so I do appreciate it. It was a really great week not only for myself but also for our staff."

Penn State's 2027 recruiting class ranks 20th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and seventh in the Big Ten. Penn State recently received a commitment from 3-star Ohio running back Jordan Hall but lost two commits in the same class.

Among them was 3-star Massachusetts quarterback Will Wood, who flipped to Boston College. Campbell sought to gain a potential flip from Missouri 4-star commit Braylen Warren, who reaffirmed his commitment to Missouri.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said that recruiting during the bye week was "maybe the most enjoyable part" of his job over the past few weeks.

🎥Penn State Athletics pic.twitter.com/HLG55tWjJS — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 28, 2026

Highlights from Campbell's Wednesday media availability

Campbell made some positional news Wednesday, announcing that safety Marcus Neal Jr. has shifted to linebacker. Neal made the move during the bye week after being named third-team all-Big 12 at safety for Iowa State last season.

Neal led the Cyclones in tackles for loss (11) playing a hybrid linebacker-safety role last season. He began his Penn State career playing the more traditional safety role and has produced mixed results.

Neal made Pro Football Focus' national team of the week in September for his performance against Buffalo, forcing two fumbles and recovering one. But he also doesn't have a tackle for loss this season and was a healthy scratch from the defense against USC, as Penn State sought to get more coverage defenders on the field.

Penn State basically played the last two games with three healthy linebackers, which Campbell said is unsustainable. Tony Rojas, who is having an All-America season, needs breaks that Neal can provide.

Campbell remains hopeful that injured linebacker Cam Smith, who has missed six straight games, is healthy enough to play Saturday against Purdue. Neal's shift fortifies the position while also preparing him for a future at linebacker. Neal (6-1, 216) has two seasons of eligibility after 2026.

"I would say it allows his talent and his ability to be at a place where we can use it even more," Campbell said. "Not only on first and second down but in multiplicity [scenarios] and in situational football, too. It's trying to find ways to get our best players on the field and get those guys in position to be the best within the scheme."

Quarterback Alex Manske is "absolutely physically up to the task" of playing if needed, Campbell said, but the redshirt freshman still won't get onto the field absent a blowout or break-glass situation. Campbell reiterated this week that Rocco Becht is his starting quarterback and that he's fully "convicted" in the fifth-year senior.

"I would say he’s absolutely physically up to the task," Campbell said of Manske. "I think the more important thing for us is, with the guys that have at least earned the reps to be on the field, trying to find the best rhythm for our football team with those guys. Obviously that doesn’t mean that Alex isn't close to being ready to help us or not practicing well. That doesn’t mean that at all."

Receiver Koby Howard practiced Tuesday and Wednesday and likely will be listed as questionable on the Wednesday Big Ten availability report. Howard has not played since Week 3 against Buffalo.

Penn State hosts Purdue for a 4:15 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Big Ten Network will televise.

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