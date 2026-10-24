5 Fixes Penn State Football Should Consider to Right its Season

Penn State entered the much-needed bye week with plenty to fix on both sides of the ball. The run defense has been leaking since Big Ten games began, the quarterback play has been iffy and there are clear talent deficiencies on the team.

With definite problems to solve, how should the Nittany Lions attack the fixes? We looked at five areas where Penn State must improve, including what adjustments the coaching staff should make to facilitate a strong finish to the regular season.

Get quarterback Alex Manske involved

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske (7) runs with the ball against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s disregard the discussion about whether Manske should be the starting quarterback. Head coach Matt Campbell said that isn’t going to happen. However, the redshirt freshman still needs to see the field more, and not just because quarterback Rocco Becht has been subpar in Big Ten games.

Penn State has been abysmal on the ground since conference play began. The team hasn’t run for more than 68 yards in a game since Week 4 against Wisconsin. And the Nittany Lions have averaged only 2.2 yards per carry over the past three contests.

It seems that Penn State has tried everything to fix its run woes. But it hasn’t. One last avenue Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser could take is to give Manske some snaps and call a variety of run plays or run-pass options for the dual-threat quarterback.

Work the right side of the offensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (1) celebrates with offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68) after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Carson Hansen is a more physical, downhill runner. So it makes sense that Mouser runs him between the tackles on most of his rushes. But he needs to get away from that, as left guard Trevor Buhr and hobbled center Brock Riker have been weak points of Penn State’s offensive line.

While the Nittany Lions offensive line has been shaky, the right side of guard Cooper Cousins and tackle Anthony Donkoh has certainly been the unit’s strong suit. They are consistently the top-graded linemen weekly, according to Pro Football Focus. Mouser should run more outside zones in that direction, not just with Hansen, but with James Peoples and Quinton Martin Jr. as well.

It’s no coincidence that Penn State’s only two explosive runs all season (Martin’s 61-yard rush and Cam Wallace’s 59-yard touchdown run against Buffalo) came from them bouncing the play outside.

Fewer tight ends, more spread offense

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) makes a catch against Michigan cornerback Smith Snowden (3) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When star wide receiver Koby Howard returns, potentially against Purdue, Penn State should go away from its typical 12- and 13-personnel formations. The Nittany Lions should spread out and try to attack defenses with their dynamic receiver room.

Howard, Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen make up Penn State’s best wideout group since arguably 2021, when it fielded three NFL Draft picks in Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. That trio combined for 2,523 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

While this year’s unit isn’t quite as talented, it can take over games. See Sowell’s 11-catch, 151-yard, one-touchdown performance against Michigan last weekend or Howard’s 161-yard, one-touchdown showcase against Marshall.

With an underwhelming run game, the Nittany Lions should steer away from jumbo formations and play through their three talented wideouts.

Load the box on defense and lean on the corners

Lowest passer rating when targeted, Big Ten CBs (min. 10 tgt):



Josiah Zayas, Penn State: 25.6

Daryus Dixson, Penn State: 32.9

Aydan West, Minnesota: 35.0

Jeron Jones, Washington: 35.8

Audavion Collins, Penn State: 39.6

Andrew Marshall, Nebraska: 39.9

Scooter Jackson, UCLA: 40.3… pic.twitter.com/QM09QnWnNe — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 22, 2026

Penn State’s cornerback room is one of the best nationally. It ranks fifth in the country in passing yards allowed per game (141.3), and outside corners Daryus Dixson and Audavion Collins have combined to surrender just nine completions this season, per Pro Football Focus.

But Penn State’s run defense has been abysmal. It ranks last in Big Ten games in yards allowed (218.25 per game), and is giving up 4.9 per carry overall. It’s a glaring issue that has cost the Nittany Lions games, specifically against conference opponents.

So instead of playing two deep safeties, the Nittany Lions should load the box with an extra run defender or two and lean on its strong corners to do their job in single coverage.

Call more blitz packages

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned earlier, Penn State’s cornerback room is the heartbeat of the defense. Dixson, Collins and Josiah Zayas should be trusted to be left on an island at this point of the season. Thus, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn should call more blitz packages to help what is a struggling Nittany Lions pass rush.

Of Penn State’s nine sacks, the defensive line has just two. Specifically, Lynn should send linebacker Tony Rojas at the quarterback more often. He leads the team in sacks (five), and no other Penn State defensive player has more than one. His blazing speed makes him the perfect blitzer from the linebacker position.

Penn State can put these suggestions to use when it returns to action Oct. 31 against Purdue at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

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