4 Penn State Defensive Players Standing Out in Spring Practice

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State linebackers coach Tyson Veidt stood in a corner of the Lasch Football Building meeting room Tuesday, describing his enthusiasm for his position group. In the front of the room, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn spoke highly of the group he’s building.

And that was shortly after Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell had nothing but sparkling words to say about several defensive players, notably the line, which Campbell called the “biggest group that's been uberly impressive to me.”

Penn State’s offensive players have taken a step forward this spring, but who’s standing out on defense? Here’s a look at the players making progress during spring drills.

Linebacker Cam Smith

Making plays 💪 pic.twitter.com/qeu2GYhEyj — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 11, 2026

Smith has been a buzzworthy player this spring, with both Veidt and linebacker Cael Brezina speaking highly of him. Veidt said that Smith has gained 25 pounds since January, and Brezina named the redshirt freshman as one of the top young players in the room.

Smith, a 4-star linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class, played in just one game (at UCLA) last season as a freshman, even though starter Tony Rojas missed most of the season with an injury. Smith certainly has his work cut out for him in a crowded room but has been mentioned several times this spring as being a player to watch.

“That’s really where we were trying to start with Cam — physically getting him ready to play the position, simply with armor, with body weight, with the things he needs to perform the duty at linebacker,” Veidt said. “So he really today, without looking at the film, just being out on the field, might have had his best practice, which is certainly what you're hoping for, for each and every guy, that you are continually making progress as you go here through the spring.”

Defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu

Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu (88) tackles Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4). | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Penn State's defensive line is getting a lot of attention this spring, and Ezeogu is one player consistently mentioned. The redshirt senior enters his fifth year in college football and first with the Nittany Lions after spending the past four at Iowa State.

Ezeogu (6-5, 275 pounds) is a big-bodied defensive end who has made “jumps” recently, according to Campbell. Ezeogu played in a three-man defensive front at Iowa State but is shifting to a four-man line at Penn State, which Campbell said will highlight his strengths on the edge.

An all-state basketball player in high school, Ezeogu is an athletic defensive end who will play a big role on the Nittany Lions’ defensive line. He has played in 39 games since 2022, posting 22 tackles (six for loss) and three sacks.

“I think what we were looking for was consistency, and I think he's putting together as impressive a spring as anybody on the defensive front,” Campbell said of Ezeogu. “We're excited about where he's at, for sure.”

Defensive tackle Keanu Williams

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Keanu Williams (99) recovers the fumble against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Rose Bowl. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lynn emphasized that Penn State needs to stop the run, especially against Big Ten competition. Williams (6-5, 329 pounds) will help with that, as he presents a big frame up front. The sixth-year tackle said in February that he wants to help fix the run defense.

Williams is one of two defensive linemen coming over with defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe from UCLA, and he’s fresh off a career year with the Bruins. The redshirt senior posted a personal-best 39 tackles last season.

Williams will likely start on the interior for Penn State and expects to be a major run-stopper.

“The interior of that defensive line with the progress of Keanu, obviously, in the system, knows the system played in the system,” Campbell said. “But his growth, he's in the best shape that I've seen him, just even on the video. It's been awesome to watch what he's done.”

Defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim

Nnodim, a redshirt sophomore from Oklahoma State, has stood out in practice for his ability to move at his size (6-2, 319). He was a rotational player for the Cowboys, starting in four of the 12 games he played, and is building toward a larger role with Penn State.

Campbell said that Nnodim has been “really impressive,” underscoring how much Penn State’s defensive staff thinks about its interior players.

“[With] the physicality of that group, you’d better be right on every snap, or they’re gonna make you pay,” Campbell said of the defensive line.

Penn State will introduce its new roster to fans April 25 at the Blue-White spring event at Beaver Stadium. The practice is free and open to the public..

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