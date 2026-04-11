What Penn State's Matt Campbell Wants to Accomplish Most This Spring

Penn State has entered the second half of spring football practice, where the heavy lifting hasn't subsided. The Nittany Lions are integrating a new coaching staff, 52 returning Nittany Lions and 51 new players in just five weeks. That's a lot to scramble together into one cohesive unit before unveiling it April 25 for the modified Blue-White practice event.

But beyond depth-chart building and scheme installations, Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell wants to establish a long-term ethos of confidence and consistency for his program this spring. He talked to the players about that Wednesday, before the eighth session of spring practice.

"Can we, individually and collectively, create momentum for ourselves leaving spring practice?" Campbell asked the players. "And what does that look like? What does that feel like?"

Campbell spent his first two months with the team establishing his cultural touchpoints, which included a renewed emphasis on team-building and community service. Campbell also eased the pressure on players during winter workouts.

“You're not having to worry about somebody breathing down your neck, whether you make a mistake or stress about even a small thing," offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh said. "We’re just able to be free, and that's how it is in the team right now. That's why we were able to get close really fast.”

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said that the team “took a step in the right direction” at practice today. pic.twitter.com/k52HB6plgi — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) April 9, 2026

Having established that framework, Campbell moved to installing his practice approach. First, Campbell adjusted the schedule, introducing morning practices that the team will continue to hold in the fall. The Iowa State players were used to that, but the returning Nittany Lions said they prefer the new schedule.

Practice sounds different as well. During two open practices recently, Penn State worked through instructional periods with much less volume confronting them. The music (a 1980s blend Thursday) was lower, and no coaches screamed. Campbell and his staff are active participants who don't raise their voices, at least when the media is there.

Instead, Campbell is teaching, which he must do with such a blended roster. Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is doing the same, at a minimal volume as well.

"I would say for me, still so much of this is about how we do things," Campbell said. "If you said, what your ultimate goal of spring practice is, it's, how do we practice? What's it look like to show up every day with great consistency?

"We're asking a lot of our guys in this five-week block of spring practice. We really are. From continuing to gain strength in the weight room, to putting in two brand-new systems on the offensive and defensive side of the football. ... There's a lot of growth process, so just showing up isn't good enough. How you study every day, how you prepare, how you take care of your body. All those things have really been our emphasis."

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser, who turned 35 on Thursday, is working with a similar ethos. He's installing an offense that half his starters, led by three-year starting quarterback Rocco Becht, know well. However, he also needs to ensure that the returning Nittany Lions don't get lost or detached.

"I want to make sure those Penn State guys can go and be able to get it right vs. the wrinkles that are going to be different," Mouser said. "... That's really where we've been able to grow with the old and the new. And having guys here that are selfless enough from Iowa State, that are going to be willing to go out there and walk through it with [the returning players]."

Ultimately, Campbell said spring practice is about establishing a consistent process for Penn State to carry beyond spring.

"There's obviously great room to grow, and we're all going through change together," Campbell said. "So I think the reality is, can we create that momentum for ourselves leaving spring practice? I thought today at least is a step in the right direction."

Safe to say Penn State coach Matt Campbell likes to get involved in practice. pic.twitter.com/QTv8NhZP6x — Chase Fisher (@chase_fisher4) April 9, 2026

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