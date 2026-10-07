4 Storylines I'm Watching When Penn State Hosts the USC Trojans

Penn State continues to be a slight betting favorite over USC this week, with DraftKings still favoring the Nittany Lions by 1.5 points. That's a surprising line, consiidering Penn State football coach Matt Campbell said his team is still looking for an identity.

The Nittany Lions also look to repair several other issues, notably an offense that has been unimtimidating during the early Big Ten schedule. That's among the storylines we expect to impact Saturday's Penn State-USC game at Beaver Stadum.

Rocco Becht, running quarterback

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) runs with he ball against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht has never been a true dual-threat in his career but has contributed to offensive success on the ground. During Iowa State's run to the 2024 Big 12 title game, Becht rushed for 400 yards on 98 carries (before sacks) and scored eight touchdowns.

Shoulder injuries limited his run game last season, and Becht really hasn't recaptured his sense for when to run this year. He has occasionally been effective, notably on a 19-yard scramble against Wisconsin that was Penn State's longest run of the game, but otherwise has minimized his attempts.

Becht knows that Penn State's run game needs a boost. Perhaps he and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser can generate one with more designed runs and scrambles by the quarterback himself.

"When something's not there, [it's] being able to use my legs a little bit more," Becht said. "Maybe if the front front side's not there on a read, [it's] being able to just cut off the backside and being able to step up and run, get positive yards for the team. I think that's what we need right now. It's just positive plays, explosive plays, and that's what I'm looking at going into this week."

How Penn State attacks USC's passing game

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State hasn't a played a true dropback pocket passer this season like USC's Jayden Maiava, who leads the Big Ten in yards (1,744) and completions (131), is tied for first with 15 touchdown passes and ranks third with 31.8 attempts per game.

Maiava rarely gets pressured (USC has allowed six sacks in six games) and has fought through some slides, notably in the Trojans' win over Washington last week. But he has been shakier on the road (62.5 percent completion rate) and in Big Ten games (59.3 percent).

Penn State leads the Big Ten and ranks third in the nation in pass defense (119.6 yards per allowed), a contextually misleading statistic since Northwestern threw just 14 times in scoring 34 points last week.

The Nittany Lions need to generate a better pass rush with their front four (defensive linemen have two of the team's seven sacks) and let their best players do their thing. For Penn State, this game will belong defensively to corners Daryus Dixson and Audavion Collins and nickelbacks Zion Tracy and Josiah Zayas.

Defensive X factor: Tony Rojas

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) intercepts the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rojas has been Penn State's best player, offense or defense, and a signature game from him would be timely. The linebacker has more sacks (three) than Penn State's entire defensive line and also leads the team in tackles for loss (7.5) and interceptions (2).

He can drift out of his lane occasionally, which proved costly on some Northwestern big plays. But USC most likely won't repeat Northwestern's Wing-T offense, leaving Rojas more conventional gaps and lanes to administer.

A key component for Penn State is making sure Rojas is fresh for the fourth quarter. He has played 113 snaps over the last two games, so that extra day following a Friday game will prove helpful.

"We've got to make sure we give this guy the right amount of rest so he can be his best when his best is needed," Campbell said. "Tony is an X factor, and we’ve got to make sure we keep putting him in great positions to be that X factor."

The White Out factor

Fireworks burst over Beaver Stadium before the 2025 White Out game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Oregon Ducks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could be an issue, as White Out ticket prices on the resale market have fallen 75 percent since late August. Tickets were available Wednesday through Tickemaster for as low as $70, and even prices for parking passes are coming down.

The Penn State White Out has been a college football event for more than a decade and should maintain that status this year. However, the game isn't sold out, rare for the White Out, and empty seats will further the narrative that Penn State football fans are beginning to feel some apathy along with the financial crunch of being a season-ticket holder.

"We've got an unbelievable fan base," Campbell said. "I'm grateful for it and really appreciative for them. The great thing is, they've been with us from day one, and my guess is they've always been with this program good days and tough days. So I'm really grateful to be in a program like that."

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