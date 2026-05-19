6 Factors Essential for Penn State to Reach its Offensive Peak

Penn State's offense will look different to Penn State fans this season, but Iowa State fans clearly will recognize it. Matt Campbell has not been shy about essentially transporting his entire offense from Ames to State College.

But will it work? Iowa State ranked 41st nationally last season in offensive efficiency, according to the ESPN College Football Power Index, 17 spots behind Penn State. The Nittany Lions averaged 3.6 points per game more than Iowa State, which ranked ninth in the Big 12 in total offense (396.1 yards per game) and 11th in scoring (27.4 ppg).

Circumstances certainly mitigated that, notably Becht's late-season injury struggles and general health across the offense. To start fresh in the Big Ten, and have a chance to compete for a College Football Playoff, the Nittany Lions must face some hard truths about their offense next season.

1. Cultivate a Big Ten run game

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples runs with the ball during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State's running backs made gains during spring drills, most notably Ohio State transfer James Peoples, who was a critical transfer signee. Penn State has a power game with Iowa State transfer Carson Hansen, but Peoples represents the run-game element Campbell wanted to expand upon at Penn State.

“The biggest strides I think I’ve taken is just being explosive, being a guy that the team needs, the offense needs to get this thing going,” Peoples said. “It really is dictated off how you play, how to get the offense juice. I feel like, in that regard, I’ve been doing a good job.”

Penn State's backfield situation is compelling, with Hansen, Peoples and returning Nittany Lion Quinton Martin Jr. offering a variety of skills. Peoples could be the primary by the Big Ten schedule. And if Martin finds a consistent gear, he'll be tough to keep off the field.

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser has a run-first ethos that he spins into deep passing shots. It's not a new theory; former coordinator Andy Kotelnicki tried to operate like that as well. But he had Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton for two of their four years.

Mouser has a reliable back in Hansen, untapped potential in Peoples and Martin and a scheme that has to deploy them properly. The run game will be the bedrock of Penn State's 2026 offense, which means the backs must produce.

2. Create consistency in the receivers room

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard gains yards after a catch during the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Kashif Moore put himself on the tightrope when he accepted Penn State's receivers job in February. Penn State hasn't had a true No. 1 receiver since Jahan Dotson and trudged through the past two seasons with a rotating cast of NFL free agents, as assistant head coach Terry Smith said.

So no matter how much Campbell points to his receivers' successes at Iowa State, some scars still need to heal. It didn't help that top Iowa State transfers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen didn't practice much during the spring.

Yes, that opened reps for other newcomers, notably Karon Brookins, and returners like Koby Howard and Lyrick Samuel. But this remains a developmental group.

The most fascinating receiver is Sowell, who is playing for his fourth school. Once cut by Deion Sanders at Colorado, Sowell rebuilt his game at East Carolina and Iowa State before joining Campbell at Penn State. He has overcome multiple injuries and a winding career arc for this very season. If Sowell becomes a 60-catch star, Penn State's offense might be one to watch.

4. Rocco Becht will need to steal a game

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht throws a pass during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Hoping for a Fernando Mendoza-style renaissance might be wishful thinking regarding Penn State's starter. History does not suggest that Becht, with a career completion rate of 60.7 percent, is poised to make the kind of leap to Mendoza's 72-percent hit rate season en route to the Heisman Trophy.

Penn State's offense will benefit more from Becht's experience and his callouses. He threw at least eight interceptions a season in three years at Iowa State. They don't faze him. In fact, Becht threw two that led to touchdowns (one on a pick-6) against UCF in 2024, then led the Cyclones to a come-from-behind victory.

“He's one of the greatest leaders I've ever been around,” Campbell said. “This poor guy had to play [last year] with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He had to get shot up every Tuesday and Wednesday just to practice the last four weeks, and the guy gave us every chance to win every one of those games, every step of the way. [He’s] as competitive as any football player I've been around.”

That's the quarterback Penn State will need when they're trailing at Michigan or Washington or tied with USC in the White Out. Becht's going to fail but he also isn't afraid of it.

5. Get those tight ends healthy

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During one spring practice open to the media in April, three of the team's six tight ends were not in uniform. It wasn't the best sign for a position group that Mouser plans to use liberally.

Penn State's offense will run plenty of two- and three-tight end sets, as long as those tight ends are healthy. Andrew Rappleyea missed spring drills, as did Iowa State transfer Gabe Burkle, about whom Campbell has raved.

That Benjamin Brahmer had a healthy spring, coming off a 37-catch season at Iowa State, was important. The rest of the room needs to make a quick recovery.

6. Get the inexperienced left tackle up to speed

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Malachi Goodman during a warmup against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The next live snap Malachi Goodman plays will be his first. And it likely will be as the starting left tackle Sept. 5 against Marshall. Goodman was the highest-rated player in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class who did not get any late-game reps behind starter Drew Shelton.

But Goodman finished spring drills as the likely left-side starter, next to former Iowa State guard Trevor Buhr. Goodman made enormous strides this spring and has the frame and personality to be a wall to Becht's blind side, offensive line coach Ryan Clanton said.

Penn State desperately needs to keep Becht healthy this season. Quarterback depth is spare, which makes Goodman one of Penn State's most important offensive players.

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