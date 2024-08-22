A Penn State Freshman Is Crowned a 'Touchdown King'
Penn State concluded training camp by highlighting some of its top preseason performers, including a pair of freshmen who will play roles with the Nittany Lions this season.
Freshman tight end Luke Reynolds joined quarterback Drew Allar as the "Touchdown Kings" of training camp, those who produced the most scores during the preseason. On defense, freshman safety Dejuan Lane joined safeties Zakee Wheatley and Kollin Dinkins and cornerback Cam Miller as the "Takeaway Kings."
Reynolds and Lane are two intriguing players in the group. Both joined deep and talented position groups as freshmen but stood out during training camp. Reynolds was a 4-star prospect at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, where he caught 48 passes for 754 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Like current Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, Reynolds began his high school career as a quarterback before transitioning to tight end. Reynolds (6-4, 241 pounds) gained about 20 pounds since arriving at Penn State, prompting strength coach Chuck Losey to pronounce himself "super impressed" with the freshman tight end.
"He's going to be a really good player here," Penn State coach James Franklin said of Reynolds. "He’s very similar to Tyler Warren. They both played high school quarterback and transitioned to the [tight end] position. He has gotten bigger. He put on a good amount of weight early on and then he kind of plateaued off a little bit. We’ve got to chip away at that, but he doesn’t mind sticking his nose in there and makes a ton of plays in the passing game."
The competition at tight end will be deep, with returning players Khalil Dinkins, Andrew Rappleyea, Jerry Cross and Joey Schlaffer joining Warren. However, Franklin said that Reynolds will play this season.
Likewise, Lane joined a safeties group that appears pretty ordered. Returning starters KJ Winston and Jayleen Reed lead the group, with Wheatley playing a significant role. In fact, all three could be considered starters, since Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen likely will deploy three safeties on the field together. Reed will play the new "Lion" position, a linebacker/hybrid safety spot, with Wheatley covering ground behind him.
Still, Penn State is looking for a fourth safety, with Lane pressing for the role. He was a 4-star prospect, and three-sport athlete, at Maryland's Gilman School. Lane brings size (he's 6-2, 203 pounds) and speed to the Nittany Lions' secondary. He ran as part of Gilman's 400-meter relay team at the Penn Relays.
Among the other "Takeaway Kings," Wheatley has been a consistent turnover producer for three seasons. Dinkins, a former walk-on, has earned raves at safety. His brother Khalil plays tight end for the Nittany Lions. And Miller, who started the Peach Bowl, projects as a starting cornerback.
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
