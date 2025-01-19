Why QB Keyone Jenkins Decided To Return To FIU For 2025
FIU junior quarterback Keyone Jenkins was recently a guest on the Paws Up Podcast, the official fan podcast of FIU Athletics. Among the many topics discussed, Jenkins addressed his decision to enter and withdraw his name from the transfer portal last month.
Jenkins, who officially entered the transfer portal on December 2, decided to withdraw his name on December 17. This was after a 2024 season in which he completed 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. FIU went 4-8 for the third consecutive year and fired head coach Mike MacIntyre at the end of the campaign.
"I went into the portal to kind of get a feel for what was what," said Jenkins. "I tested the waters to see what offers I pick up or who was actually interested, especially given we didn't have a head coach at the time for the first couple of days."
It was reported that Louisville and Houston were interested in the Miami native, but in a loaded quarterback portal, both teams picked up starters from the Power Four level fairly quickly. Jenkins mentioned on the podcast that he had a visit lined up, but returned to FIU instead.
Following the hire of former Duke running backs coach and former FAMU head coach Willie Simmons Jenkins was the first FIU player to withdraw his name from the transfer portal. Although Simmons was a major reason why Jenkins decided to return to FIU, it was another coach who was a driving factor.
"Me coming out of the portal was a decision that I made with my dad after having a sit-down conversation with coach Willie Simmons and actually getting to know him. Just to see where his mind is at. He told me a lot of stuff that actually made sense to me. Someone who also played a part in me staying was coach [Anthony] Gaitor. That's probably my best friend on the staff."
Jenkins described the process as eventful, saying that one day may have felt like a week and two days felt like two months. Jenkins kept the process simple - it's about love and knowing where you want to be wanted.
"You just gotta love to love you. A lot of schools were reaching out and weren't showing that they wanted me as bad as they said they did. I wanted to go where I am wanted and where I am needed to be. I felt like it was a great decision (to return to FIU) and I know it's going to be a great decision. You will see why in a couple weeks and months.'
