After the NFL Draft: Tracking Penn State in the Undrafted Free Agent Market
Penn State recorded its eighth consecutive NFL Draft with five picks, including two first-rounders for the second straight year. Next year could be the blockbuster draft of James Franklin's tenure, with 10 or more Nittany Lions in play for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, players from the 2024 Penn State football team are signing free-agent deals as well. Here's the up-to-date last of Penn State UDFAs after a look at Penn State's 2025 NFL Draft class.
Julian Fleming signs with Green Bay
The Packers moved quickly after the draft to sign Fleming, a veteran Big Ten receiver, as an undrafted free agent. Fleming spent four seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Penn State for his final year. Injuries impacted his career, and Fleming wasn't as productive for the Nittany Lions last season as expected (14 catches, 176 yards).
Still, before the draft Fleming wanted NFL teams to know that he's not a "head case" and will bring a professional-ready approach to training camp. He has his chance.
“I want [NFL teams] to know that I've never cheated my process, ever,” Fleming said at Penn State’s Pro Day in March. “I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career. And I've always come out on top of every hurdle that I've [run] into, whatever, whether it be injuries, a bad game. I sat behind great guys at Ohio State for two years. It was great to learn from [that]. … I stayed the course and I did what was asked.”
Jalen Kimber signs with Tennessee
The former Penn State cornerback will join teammate Kevin Winston Jr. in the Titans' secondary room. Kimber appeared to have a chance to get drafted after running a 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash at Penn State's pro Day in March.
Kimber played for three Power 4 programs (Penn State, Florida and Georgia) and started 15 games for the Nittany Lions last season. He'll have a chance to begin his career on special teams with the Titans.
“Confidence and physicality [are the] two main things that I think I improved in [at Penn State] because I was an older guy, so I had to go out there and be confident and be a vocal leader out of my group,” Kimber said at Penn State’s Pro Day in March. “Just being able to show that I got more physical here, put on some extra weight, being physical in the run game.”
Coziah Izzard signs with Kansas City
The Chiefs picked up the veteran Penn State defensive tackle, who played on the team's interior rotation last sesaon. Izzard was grinder on the Nittany Lions' defensive front, eating snaps and making 78 career tackles.
"Coziah is a defensive tackle you could always count on to go in there and execute his role every time his name was called," Penn State defensive line coach Deion Barnes said in a statement posted to social media. "He made a lot of plays for us and worked well with all the defensive tackles. He is a great teammate, and I look forward to watching him compete for the Chiefs.”
Sal Wormley signs with Jacksonville
Wormley becomes the fourth player from Penn State's 2023 starting offensive line to sign an NFL contract. He joins the Jaguars following a three-year starting career at right guard, where he was a consistent player for the Nittany Lions.
"Sal brought a positive presence to our offensive line room, and he's always had the drive to go out and dominate," Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said in a statement posted to social media. "He's strong, athletic and has great feet, which makes him an attractive pro prospect. He grew every year and became a consistent force for us on the offensive line. Sal deserves this opportunity and has earned every bit of it."
Who's next for Penn State?
Among the Nittany Lions who have yet to announce free-agent signings are defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas and defensive end Amin Vanover.