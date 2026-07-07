Another Recruiting Sting for Penn State, as Aiden Gibson Flips to Rutgers

Penn State's run of hard recruiting luck continued Tuesday, when 4-star running back Aiden Gibson decommitted from the 2027 class. Worse, Gibson flipped his commitment to fellow Big Ten program Rutgers and, according to both major recruiting sites, will reclassify to enroll at Rutgers this August.

In a post on X, Gibson thanked Penn State for the "amazing opportunity yall have given me." He became the fourth player to decommit from Penn State's 2027 class after committing to head coach Matt Campbell and the class' eighth decommit overall dating to 2025.

Gibson's decision followed one day after former Penn State commit Khalil Taylor, the fourth-ranked player in Pennsylvania, committed to Nebraska over the Nittany Lions.

thank you pennstate for the amazing opportunity yall have given me and treated me thank you to my community for understanding me and listening to me and understanding everything about me. thank you for everything and all the support down the road and in the past https://t.co/1jc9QE6EcS — Aiden Gibson (@AidenGibson32FB) July 7, 2026

Gibson initially announced his commitment to Penn State in May on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. He was the first running back to commit to Campbell's 2027 class and called Penn State "RBU."

"I think that’s a place where you can go and ball," Gibson said during his announcement. "Offensively, they’re going to use me how my high school uses me, and that’s something I looked at deeply. I’m just blessed to have this opportunity."

Penn State since received a commitment from 3-star New Jersey running back Chukwuma Odoh, who is a top-25 player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. For Gibson, Rutgers offered a compelling opportunity to reclassify and join Greg Schiano's roster for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Penn State's running backs room is tightly slotted, with two transfers in Carson Hansen and James Peoples and returning backs Quinton Martin Jr. and Cam Wallace. Still, Gibson represents a 2027 loss for the Nittany Lions.

He's the nation's 17th-ranked running back and fifth-rated player in South Carolina, according to Rivals. At Woodruff High last season, Gibson ran for 1,611 yards, averaging nearly 8 per carry, and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 387 yards.

Gibson's flip is the latest in a string of decisions that have impacted Penn State's 2027 recruiting class. After a productive May, during which they at one point had the Big Ten's top-ranked class, the Nittany Lions have sustained a series of losses.

Two cornerbacks, Semajay Robinson and Zachary Gleason Jr,. decommitted for Virginia and West Virginia, respectively. Penn State then lost 4-star receiver Jamir Dean to Tennessee. Most recently, Penn State missed on top receiving prospects Taylor and Deshawn Hall, who committed to Auburn.

Penn State's 2027 class now has 21 commits and ranks 22nd nationally according to Rivals.

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