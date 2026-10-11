At Penn State, Matt Campbell Continues to Confront Talent Gap in Loss to USC

STATE COLLEGE | The rain fell on Beaver Stadium late Saturday night, as did a few bottles and other debris from the stands. It wasn't an overwhelming rejection of Penn State's 31-23 loss to USC but carried just enough frustration to make the point. This isn't what Penn State fans thought they were getting by hiring Matt Campbell.

He knows it. Once again, after his third straight Big Ten loss, Campbell essentially apologized, this time to the fourth-largest crowd in college football history. Penn State's announced attendance of 114,419 gave the team a warm, loud hug to start the game.

And then USC quarterback Jayden Maiava got the ball, and then it rained, and then some people threw stuff. Not even a halftime drone show could save the mood.

Later, Campbell, with his same unwavering voice pitch, offered his mea culpa and promised this would end, sooner or later.

"My disappointment is, right now, we can’t give them the result that they deserve," Campbell said late Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. "But the reality is, we will. We will find a pathway forward."

Penn State coach Matt Campbell called the White Out “one of the most inpressive environments I’ve been able to coach in.”



“My disappointment is, right now we can’t give them the result they deserve.” pic.twitter.com/ygZTPrVbiW — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 11, 2026

The question is, with whom? It's clear that Penn State, which built a roster through 40 transfers from 17 different schools, doesn't have the talent to compete against better prepared teams (Northwestern) or more expensive rosters (USC) on its schedule.

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn made that point last week, saying, "You know, we have the pieces that we have," when asked about his roster's talent. Lynn tried to accommodate for the deficiencies with different looks and personnel changes, but in the his defense gave up 31 points and 431 yards.

According to The Athletic, Penn State's football budget (about $30 million) is about 75 percent of USC's ($37 to $40 million), and that absolutely showed on offense. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava basked in a protective bubble to complete 21 of 33 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

Maiava completed nine passes for 111 yards to electric freshman Trent Mosley, who was USC's third-highest ranked receiver in its top-rated 2026 recruiting class. The Trojans signed 20 4- or 5-star players, according to 247Sports, several of whom took it to Penn State.

A pair of freshmen receivers (Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt) combined to make 11 catches for 139 yards. Defensively, 5-star freshman Luke Wafle (who Penn State tried to recruit) made five tackles and a sack. V lad Dyakonov, USC's 4-star freshman left tackle, acquitted himself exceptionally well in his first start.

The Trojans didn't even need 4-star freshman tight end Mark Bowman, who didn't play. No wonder USC head coach called the win "one of my favorites." Riley somehow managed to portray his pricier roster as the plucky underdog that somehow beat the odds in front of a full Beaver Stadium.

"Nobody in the world gave us a chance to come in and win this game, and we did it," Riley said. "We did it our way."

'I definitely think we took a step forward'

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts from the sideline against the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State played better than it did at Northwestern (how could it not?), but Saturday's game underscored what its roster lacks: high-end, game-changing talent. Perhaps that will be receiver Koby Howard when he returns. In his place, Chase Sowell (4 catches, 95 yards) had a terrific first half but appeared affected by an injury in the second.

Otherwise, the Nittany Lions don't have an offensive line that can sieze control of a game. They don't have a running back who can make opposing defenses even moderately nervous. And they don't have a pass rush that can affect any quarterback's ability to throw.

Maiava (21-for-33, 301 yards, three touchdowns) shushed the loud crowd with a surgical opening-series touchdown. He worked in clean pockets, spread the ball with precision and was outrageously good on third down. In part because Penn State simply can't affect quarterbacks.

The Nittany Lions' defensive line has two sacks in six games. The only sack Saturday came from linebacker Tony Rojas (team-high four this season) on a blitz.

Offensively, Campbell brought his favorite running back from Iowa State (Carson Hansen), landed a transfer from Ohio State (James Peoples) and retained two from Penn State (Quinton Martin Jr. and Cam Wallace). Yet he doesn't have anywhere near a No. 1.

Penn State has run for 116 total yards in its last two Big Ten games, and no back has a carry longer than 9 yards in three conference games. Though quarterback Rocco Becht played his best Big Ten game of the season, he can do only so much without a run game to even partly help.

"We've still got to run the ball better," said tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who led Penn State with seven catches. "We're emphasizing trying to do that more in practice. That's the biggest thing."

In reality, Penn State has a talent issue, which was going to be a problem for Campbell in Year 1. He built his roster in six weeks primarily through the Iowa State transfer portal and brought in some good players who nevertheless have been overshadowed in these Big Ten games.

The two players on Penn State's roster who can wreck games are Howard (maybe he'll be back for Purdue on Halloween) and Rojas, both returning Nittany Lions. Elsewhere, this is the roster Campbell assembled: experienced, culture-focused and unwilling to quit. But not at USC's level.

At his press conference last Tuesday, Campbell said Penn State lacks an identity, which he didn't (and won't) attribute to talent. He also said, multiple times, that Penn State has the "right people" or the "right human beings" on the roster.

Campbell said it again Saturday and lauded his team for making progress. "I definitely think we took a step forward," he said, which he no doubt believed.

"The great thing is, I know I've said this this week and I’m going to continue to say it, we do have great humans in that locker room that stand for what’s right and always grow forward," Campbell said. "We’re not where we need to be yet, but we are growing forward, and we’ll demand a pathway forward because we’ve got such a great fanbase, and they deserve that."

Campbell does have great people on his roster. He simply doesn't have enough talent this season.

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