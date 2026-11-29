COLLEGE PARK, Maryland | After the dust settled, the skirmishes concluded and the emotions calmed, Penn State found itself celebrating under a serenade of fans at SECU Stadium. The Nittany Lions defeated the Terrapins 27-26 on a last-second field goal by Ryan Barker in their largest comeback victory since the 2016 Big Ten Championships Game.

Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell helped break up the post-game chaos before taking a victory lap along the sideline railing, even pausing for the occasional selfie.

Here’s what we learned from Penn State’s win over the Terps, one stamped by the first 20-point comeback of Campbell’s head-coaching career.

A very emotional Matt Campbell works the crowd line after Penn State’s 27-26 win over Maryland. First time he has done this all season. It was the biggest comeback of Campbell’s head-coaching career. pic.twitter.com/JsT6zYwDXa — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 29, 2026

Penn State showed some fight. Literally

Tensions boil over following Penn State's comeback victory pic.twitter.com/aesdy22deJ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2026

Penn State and Maryland players got into a brawl on the field after the Terps final play of the game, but that’s not the fight we’re talking about. The Nittany Lions erased a 23-3 deficit at halftime to produce the largest comeback win of Campbell’s 16-year head-coaching career and Penn State’s largest comeback since it trailed Wisconsin 28-7 in the first half of the Big Ten title game 10 years ago.

It wasn’t always pretty for Penn State, which gave up scores on Maryland’s first four drives. But the Nittany Lions ended the game with four straight scoring drives of their own, culminating with Ryan Barker’s 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.

Quarterback Rocco Becht led the way with 171 passing yards and three total touchdowns in the second half, when he went 12-for-18 with two touchdown passes. The Nittany Lions outgained Maryland 271-104 in the last two quarters, held the Terps to three second-half points and made a critical fourth-quarter defensive stop to give Becht the ball back with 2:33 remaining.

“I think the second half was really the epitome of our season in a lot of ways,” Campbell said. “And I know obviously, when you look at the win-loss record [7-5], it's not the standard that we want to have here at Penn State.

‘But I do think what we set out to do is build the right foundation here, and I do think every step of the way, this group's had the ability to quit. They've had the ability to waver. Man, last Saturday was a gut-wrenching loss [to Rutgers]. It was tough. We've had a lot of those, and yet our kids have never quit. They've never backed down. They've never, you know, pointed the finger, complained. They just kind of came back to work, and that's kind of life, right? That's what I still love about the sport of football.”

Kicker Ryan Barker has the clutch gene

Before taking the final kick, Barker said he got flashbacks to the game-winning field goal he hit against USC in overtime two years ago in Los Angeles.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The redshirt junior, who went 2-for-2 on Saturday, hadn’t attempted a field goal in the past three contests. But that didn’t matter. Barker went right down the middle to effectively end the regular season with a win.

“[Assistant special teams] coach [Matt] Colangelo this past Sunday had been harping on the fact that I would get my opportunity after three weeks of not kicking a field goal,” Barker said. “There's always that self-doubt in your mind, like you might not even get the chance. But it was pretty cool to have it present itself, and I was kind of mentally prepared in advance for that opportunity. So when it came down [to it], it was just another field goal.”

Barker leads Penn State in career field-goal percentage (85.5 percent despite having a shaky year to his standards. His 77.8-percent success rate is the lowest of his career, and he is 3-for-6 from 40+ yards. But when it mattered, Barker was spot on.

"It's pretty cool,” Barker said. “I mean, every kick is the same, but when it's a game-winner, it's obviously a little bit [amplified]. But like I said, I'm just glad to win. To have won the game and to have played a role in it.”

Audavion Collins opts out of regular-season finale

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) reacts after a tackle vs. the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An already depleted secondary was hit even harder by a personal decision on Saturday. Audavion Collins, arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the country, opted out of the regular-season finale, Campbell said after the game. Collins was with the team in College Park and an active on the sideline but not in uniform.

The redshirt senior, who made Sports Illustrated’s Midseason All-American First Team, has been a vital part of Penn State’s second-ranked passing defense. He did not practice during the week leading up to the game. Defensive end Ike Ezeogu said he didn’t know Collins was inactive until Saturday.

“The AC situation is, AC chose not to play,” Campbell said. “He and I will have a long conversation, kind of maybe where that came from, and there's some different things with that. I don't think it was just one thing. And what AC's meant to us. He has been tremendous all year.”

Penn State rebounded from its worst three-quarter stretch of the season

Sing the song 🎶 pic.twitter.com/xoBpBUn9dQ — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 29, 2026

The Nittany Lions made a mess of a three-quarter stretch dating to last week’s loss to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights outscored Penn State 15-0 in the fourth, then Maryland took a 23-3 lead into halftime. Penn State was outgained 385-143 in those last three quarters combined and lost time of possession by nearly 11 minutes.

Saturday marked the Terrapins’ largest halftime lead at home against Penn State in the 49-game series between the teams. But the Nittany Lions found another gear coming out of halftime.

“I went into the locker room saying, ‘I don’t want to be remembered in my senior year by losing my last two games,’” said receiver Chase Sowell, who caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. “Games I feel that we should have won. That was the message Coach Campbell came into halftime with. ‘You can either say it’s over and be remembered for the team that laid down and quit or be remembered as the team that fought back no matter what and went out there and got the ‘W’ at the end of the season.’”

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.