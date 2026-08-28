Biggest Moves We Saw From the New Penn State Football Defense in Camp

Heading into training camp, Penn State’s defense had some questions around the health of key players and certain position battles, particularly on the defensive line. Now, after an offseason of change with new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and 18 defensive transfers added, the Nittany Lions have more clarity on those topics with just over a week until the opener against Marshall on Sept. 5.

After covering Penn State’s new offense, here’s what we learned about the Nittany Lions’ defense during training camp.

Getting Jeremiah Cooper back is a major development

Great seeing more out of Jeremiah Cooper at Penn State's practice this morning.



Check out more from over the weekend below via @NateBauerBWI https://t.co/usgTAxNrcn pic.twitter.com/IlrQf7dUC2 — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) August 17, 2026

Safety Jeremiah Cooper has been a projected starter in Penn State’s Week 1 lineup. But that could change if Cooper isn’t ready as he works back from a 2025 ACL injury.

However, the Nittany Lions have good news on Cooper’s availability. The Iowa State transfer took team reps in practice this week for the first time after starting training camp by doing individual work on the sidelines, head coach Matt Campbell said.

This comes after Cooper said on Aug. 7 that he would be “real good very soon” and “should be there” for the opening game against Marshall. By getting more practice work recently, it appears Cooper has taken a step in the right direction for Week 1.

Cooper was a two-time All-Big 12 honoree at Iowa State and was a preseason All-American by Phil Steele last season before the injury. If Cooper can’t suit up for Week 1, former Cyclone Jamison Patton should start in his place.

Penn State remains cautious about Tony Rojas and Max Granville

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Max Granville (18) arrives for football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to Cooper, linebacker Tony Rojas and defensive end Max Granville are returning from long-term injuries. When speaking about Rojas and Granville last week, Campbell seemed cautious but optimistic about their returns.

"Both players are dynamic football players," Campbell said. "I would also forewarn that both players are working back from a long, extended period of time of actually [not] playing the game of football. We all want it to come back like that.

"You’ve seen flashes of excellence. You’ve seen unbelievable athletic traits and ability, and yet you also have guys who are working their way back, and this isn’t going to just snap back. For both guys it will be a little bit of a process, but I feel like each guy has handled the really good and a couple downs and had the ability to keep responding forward. But I feel both guys have unlimited potential at their positions to be elite players."

Rojas was on pace to have a career year in 2025, but his season ended after an ACL injury during a practice after the first four games. The first-team defense has used a 4-2-5 scheme during 11-on-11 drills open to the media in camp, and Rojas took nearly every rep along with linebacker Kooper Ebel. Rojas being fully healthy seems paramount to this year’s defense.

Meanwhile, Granville missed all of 2025, when he was originally expected to be a breakout candidate. That breakout year for Granville could happen this season, but he’s battling for playing time.

Defensive end Yvan Kemajou presses for starting job

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou (99) pressures Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s No. 2 defensive end starter still seems to be up in the air. Ikenna Ezeogu figures to have one of the starting spots at defensive end locked up, but the Nittany Lions have numerous contenders for the other job.

Sophomore Yvan Kemajou is making a push to earn that starting role after a productive true freshman year for Penn State in 2025. Edge rushers coach Christian Smith said Kemajou’s athleticism stuck out early in training camp, but he wanted him to work on his anticipation.

“The faster you can process what's about to happen, and now you can play fast and play free, you give yourself the ability to make plays that aren't the plays that you're technically supposed to make on a sheet of paper,” Smith said.

Kemajou recorded 12 tackles (five for loss) and 1.5 sacks last season. If he improved his anticipation since Smith’s comments, Kemajou could be in position to have a more significant role.

Penn State's pass rush is coming together

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Ikenna Ezeogu, left, jokes around with a teammate Lift for Life. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions’ defensive line faced several questions this offseason. It has a completely new look with the team adding seven transfers at the position after all four starters from last year departed.

But training camp has allowed that group to come together. Penn State’s second scrimmage of fall camp saw improvements on defense, with Smith saying the unit was “significantly better defensively than the first one” as the Nittany Lions keyed in on their pass rush.

Campbell recently said he “probably would have been a little nervous” about the pass rush a week ago, but he’s seen improvements in that area. Campbell mentioned defensive ends Granville, Ezeogu, Kemajou, Caleb Bacon and Alexander McPherson as players who “keep showing up in practice.”

Defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe said Penn State wanted to “gear up” the pass rush before game-planning for the opener. Following a successful scrimmage for the pass-rush group, the Nittany Lions could be closer to having a solidified unit.

“Coach Lynn had a pass-rush unit going out there, and just for them to work together [was important],” Malloe said. “We're not just four guys trying to speed rush. Those guys are learning each other and learning how to fit off each other. I think the steps are moving forward. We're starting to put things together.”

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