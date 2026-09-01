Biggest Penn State Football Camp Winners — and What Their Roles Are Now

Penn State's Matt Campbell will make his third head-coaching debut Saturday at Beaver Stadium, and they don't get any easier.

"The first games of the season are nerve-wracking for any coach in America," Campbell said. "You're kind of balancing the thought of what may come at you."

That goes double for his players, 62 of whom will enter Beaver Stadium for the first time wearing Penn State jerseys on Saturday. Through training camp, Penn State built a depth chart that mixes transfers with returning players, seeking the right mesh of new and returning.

Some of those players are veterans who mades strides, and others are newcomers who rocketed up the depth chart in camp. Here's a look at some of Penn State's top camp winners and what roles they carved in August.

Offensive lineman Malachi Goodman

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman warms up before the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman won the starting job at left tackle in camp, meaning he will make his college football debut vs. Marshall. The only 5-star signee on Penn State's roster, Goodman did not play last season but emerged from a strong set of spring practices as the heir to Drew Shelton.

However, Campbell and line coach Ryan Clanton prodded Goodman during summer conditioning and camp to generate more consistency during 11-on-11 drills. He gradually did that and emerged as one of the team's most improved players. Goodman's first snap of college football will be protecting quarterback Rocco Becht's blindside.

"He's had a really tremendous camp," Campbell said of Goodman. "We're excited about the growth that he's made and the consistency that he's given our football team across the board."

Quarterback Alex Manske

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske goes through a drill during training camp. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser turned heads Tuesday when he said that Manske, Penn State's No. 2 quarterback, would get some meaningful snaps vs. Marshall. Manske is not even six months removed from open-heart surgery to repair a dilated aortic root diagnosed during a Penn State physical last winter.

Penn State's coaching staff wasn't sure whether Manske would even be cleared to play this season, much less available for camp, much less play in the opening game. Little wonder that Campbell calls Manske's progress a "miracle" and why Mouser wants to get the team's future quarterback onto the field now.

"Alex Manske is one of the most talented guys on the offense," Mouser said. "We're not going to be able to keep him off the field this year. He's forced us to have to play him."

Safety Jeremiah Cooper

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper defends a pass against Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Penn State likely doesn't need Cooper to play Saturday against the Thundering Herd, but it's a huge bonus that he could. Campbell listed Cooper as probable for the opener, a major step forward for the two-time all-Big 12 defensive back and one Penn State's top portal acquisitions from Iowa State.

Cooper has said he's nearly all the way back from a 2025 ACL tear that ended his season after four games. A healthy Cooper fortifies Penn State's secondary with a veteran ballhawk. Cooper has started 36 career games and has eight career interceptions, tied for second among returning FBS players.

Even if he's on a pitch count, Cooper returning this early represents a major victory for Penn State's defense.

Receiver Amarion Jackson

Standout player at Penn State training camp:



Freshman WR Amarion Jackson pic.twitter.com/g9TkAtmC7F — Zach Seyko (@zach_seyko) August 14, 2026

Penn State's coaching staff has no qualms setting a high bar for the wide receivers, most of whom were not here for the past three stressful seasons. And freshman Amarion Jackson certainly has entered the room fearlessly.

Jackson, a 6-2 Nebraska native who initially signed with Campbell's 2025 Iowa State class, has been the talk of the receivers room — which already has buzzed through players like Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen, Koby Howard and Zay Robinson.

Jackson is one of the few true freshmen on the two deep and will get snaps Saturday. His arc is one to watch this season.

"Amarion Jackson is a guy that's taken the program by storm since he got here," Mouser said. "He's on a mission to prove it."

Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Cooper Cousins participates in the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cousins appeared on track to earn a starting spot as a sophomore last season. But injuries limited his playing time in the line rotation, and Cousins spent the year behind Anthony Donkoh at right guard.

Now Donkoh is back to right tackle, where he started in 2024, and Cousins has the guard spot locked. As one of the team's more natural leaders, Cousins has the respect of his teammates. But on the field, he has slimmed down and nastied up to secure the starting job.

"I think he's made the most monumental growth [in camp]," Campbell said. "[He] lost 15 pounds. I think he's physically as dominant as I've seen him, at least from the videotape that I was able to watch a year ago. I thought he had an unbelievable camp for us."

Penn State hosts Marshall on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in the 2026 opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

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