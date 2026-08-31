The Most Intriguing Numbers That Define Penn State Football in 2026

Penn State's 2026 football roster is unlike any the program has seen before. It underwent the most change of any team in Penn State history, with more than half the roster being new to the Lasch Football Building.

Coach Matt Campbell and general manager Derek Hoodjer have described the January roster-building process as "very chaotic," and no wonder. The numbers are remarkable: Penn State signed 40 transfers from 17 different schools, including 24 from Campbell's 2025 team at Iowa State.

There's a lot new to know about these Nittany Lions. So we're helping that process by introducing the Penn State football team in a convenient, by-the-numbers format. But first: a helpful pronounciation guide, courtesy of the first Penn State media release of the season.

Meet the new Penn State Nittany Lions with this handy pronunciation guide, via @PennStFBComms. pic.twitter.com/fgGPnHZpGl — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) August 31, 2026

140

Year 1 for Campbell is Year 140 for Penn State football. The program began in 1887 with a two-game, home-and-home schedule against Bucknell. Penn State won both games, 54-0 and 24-0, to go 2-0 in its inaugural season. The team had no official head coach.

62

New players on Penn State's roster, including the 40 transfers and 15 signees of the 2026 recruiting class. Penn State also added seven walk-ons, which means that 55.3 percent of the players on the roster are first-time Nittany Lions. Penn State returned 50 players from the 2025 roster, many of whom will play key roles this season.

28

States represented on Penn State's roster. Pennsylvania leads with 28 players, followed by Texas (nine) and Iowa (eight). There are more Nittany Lions from Texas and Iowa than there are from New Jersey (seven). The roster also includes three players from Washington, D.C., and one from Australia (punter Nathan Tiyce).

39

Career starts for quarterback Rocco Becht, entering his fourth year as Campbell's starter. Becht is the most experienced quarterback in the FBS regarding starts and wins (26), is tied for first in career 200-yard passing games (29) and second in passing yards (9,274).

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7

Game-winning drives Becht has led in his career.

11

Penn State football lettermen on Campbell's staff, led by associate head coach Terry Smith. Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn was a three-time all-Big Ten cornerback at Penn State, and assistant linebackers coach Dan Connor was a two-time All-American. Campbell's staff also includes Jordan Hill (director of player development), Michael Mauti (director of football engagement), Jordan Lucas (assistant cornerbacks coach), Alan Zemaitis (director of talent acqusition) and Omar Easy (head of the brand academy).

337

Starts Penn State's transfer players have combined to make in their careers. That includes 179 among the offensive transfers and 158 on defense. In terms of starts, Penn State has the most experienced roster in the Big Ten.

3

Defensive coaches on Penn State's staff who have been coordinators. D'Anton Lynn is a fourth-year coordinator, having spent the past three years at USC and UCLA. Defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe was UCLA's coordinator in 2024 and for part of 2025. And linebackers coach Tyson Veidt was the DC at Cincinnati for the past two seasons.

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn talks to reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

19

Career rushing touchdowns for Carson Hansen, Penn State's likely starting back vs. Marshall.

0

Career lost fumbles for Penn State's running backs trio of Hansen, James Peoples and Quinton Martin Jr.

4

Schools receiver Chase Sowell has played for in his career. Sowell played one season for Deion Sanders at Colorado, transferred to East Carolina for two years and spent last season at Iowa State with Campbell.

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

8

Career interceptions for safety Jeremiah Cooper tied for second among active FBS players.

11

Tackles for loss made by Marcus Neal Jr. last year playing the safety position for Iowa State. Neal already is getting first-round projections for the 2027 NFL Draft.

89.2

Field-goal percentage for kicker Ryan Barker, currently No. 1 on Penn State's all-time list.

27

Seasons broadcasting for the radio team of Steve Jones and Jack Ham, who first teamed together in 2000.

11-4-1

Career record of Penn State's previous 16 coaches in their opening games. James Franklin won his first game 26-24 over UCF in Ireland in 2014, while two years earlier, Bill O'Brien lost his Penn State debut 24-14 to Ohio. Previously, Joe Paterno won his first game as Penn State's head coach 15-7 over Maryland in 1966.

Penn State Nittany Lions football head coach Matt Campbell jogs at the start of a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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