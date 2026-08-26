The Biggest Penn State Football Training Camp Winners, and What Their Rise Means

Penn State is still "working through a lot," as head coach Matt Campbell described it, less than two weeks before the season opener against Marshall. The Nittany Lions have had what Campbell called a productive training camp, bringing together two rosters into one while dealing with a handful of camp injuries that have limited player availability.

Amid all this change, we're getting a firmer picture of who will take the lead when Penn State hosts the Thundering Herd on Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium. Through conversations with players and coaches around the program, we've compiled a list of Penn State's primary camp standouts and what their rise means for the program. Starting, importantly, at quarterback.

Quarterback Rocco Becht

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) participates during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State is in a much different (and improved) spot at quarterback than it was during the spring. Part of that has to do with Alex Manske's healthy return from spring heart surgery. But it also is built on Rocco Becht's notable physical and technical differences.

Those who played with, and coached, Becht at Iowa State say he looks transformed this August. Becht added muscle and lowered his body fat during the summer, trained with Brock Purdy's quarterbacks coach in Florida and is putting everything together for one final run.

"Rocco’s in a completely different space than I’ve seen him really in his career," Campbell said. "... I hate to use the word flawless, but he's played at an elite clip every day [in camp]."

Left tackle Malachi Goodman

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before a game vs. the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It sounds like Goodman, who might be Penn State's most talented offensive lineman, has made a strong push in camp to win the starting job at left tackle. Goodman has always been the favorite, which is why Campbell spent the early part of camp prodding the redshirt freshman to be more consistent.

Goodman has yet to play in a game, so there will be growing pains. However, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser said that Goodman and left guard Trevor Buhr have developed a natural rapport quicker than expected. And Campbell said both Buhr and Goodman have had superb camps.

"It feels like Trevor and Malachi, for being an older guy and a younger guy, played together for a long time," Mouser said.

Running back James Peoples

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples runs through a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell pursued Peoples from Ohio State because he wanted a big-play back to complement projected starter Carson Hansen. With Hansen out briefly during camp, Peoples has taken advantage of the increase in reps.

Penn State is pleased with the progress of its entire backfield, but Peoples (5-10, 210 pounds) is generating two-fold attention. During Penn State's first scrimmage, Peoples scored on a touchdown reception. Then, Mouser said, he made two blocks in pass-blitz situations that led to explosive plays.

Running backs coach Savon Huggins cited two key factors for getting onto the field in his room: protecting the ball and protecting the quarterback. Peoples has done both while also demonstrating his unique explosiveness in camp.

Receiver Chase Sowell

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sowell, a fifth-year senior playing for his fourth school, is having a very different camp than he did last year at Iowa State. Sowell was off to a hot start before getting injured in 2025. This year at Penn State, Sowell started slower but has found his stride in the past week.

"I think Chase started slow, and then he had a phenomenal day on Saturday [in Penn State's second scrimmage]," Campbell said. "He had an unbelievable day again [Tuesday]. I think he's got great momentum."

Sowell generating momentum is critical. Penn State has a high ceiling at receiver with Brett Eskildsen, Koby Howard and Zay Robinson but needs Sowell to be the veteran who gets open consistently and makes life easier across the middle for Becht.

Cornerback Audavion Collins

Penn State NIttany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) runs with the ball during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Collins, a fifth-year cornerback, could become the most prized player in Campbell's retention class this season. He has earned consistent praise from offensive and defensive coaches for his daily work.

Mouser said that Collins "always in my face, 24/7," particularly in 11-on-11 drills. Collins is giving defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn that trustworthy man-coverage cornerback who defines a good secondary.

"I think AC has been lights out," Campbell said. "Man, what he practices like, what he plays like, the consistency that he has given us, just in general as a football team, has been remarkable."

Linebacker Kooper Ebel

Iowa State Cyclones linebackers Kooper Ebel (47) and Caleb Bacon (26) celebrate a defensive stop vs. the TCU Horned Frogs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ebel will be the literal center of Penn State's defense, playing middle linebacker and wearing the headset to receive calls from Lynn. He also wore the green dot at Iowa State.

Though he has been "working through stuff" in camp, as Campbell said, Ebel has been quietly consistent as well. As a junior, Ebel tied for Iowa State's team lead in tackles (77) last season. In Penn State's 4-2-5 defense, particularly if the defensive tackles do their job, Ebel will play a huge rule not only directing traffic but also making stops.

Also at linebacker, Penn State has seen development from returner Cam Smith and Iowa State transfer Cael Brezina. In fact, Campbell said that Brezina is playing he best football of his career.

Defensive tackles Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive lineman Siale Taupaki competes in an exercise bike race during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Big news up front from the big men. Campbell said that Taupaki and Williams, both UCLA transfers, had a "remarkable last eight days of practice." That's critical, since defensive tackle is one key positon Penn State overhauled during the offseason.

Penn State needs Taupaki (6-4, 326) and Williams (6-5, 317) to be the line-busting interior presences Lynn's defense demands of them. Defensively, there aren't two more important players to be on a late-camp run than Taupaki and Williams.

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