Check Out Penn State Football's Theme Games for 2025
Penn State already has announced the date for its 2025 "White Out" game. Now, the rest of the Nittany Lions' theme schedule is official. Penn State football will host seven theme games for the 2025 season, including the familiar run of stadium dress codes.
Penn State rightly will host Oregon in the White Out on Sept. 27, a game for which the Ducks already are preparing. Here's how the rest of the home schedule shakes out for theme days.
Aug, 30 vs. Nevada
The season-opener vs. Nevada will serve as the annual "Family Reunion," which isn't much of a theme, but fine. More important, it represents the first game under the new name for Penn State's home: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. West Shore Home, which paid $50 million for naming rights to the Beaver Stadium field, also will sponsor the opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Sept. 6 vs. FIU
Florida International visits Beaver Stadium for the annual THON game. The Nittany Lions will wear helmet stickers to promote Penn State THON, the world's largest student-run philanthropic organization. THON has raised more than $236 million for Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital in the fight against childhood cancer. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Big Ten Network.
Sept. 13 vs. Villanova
The Wildcats visit Penn State for All-U Day, the university's annual celebration of its commonwealth campuses. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
Sept. 27 vs. Oregon
Get ready for the White Out. Oregon already is. "It’s something that we’ve had circled on our schedule for a long time," Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher said. "Every game’s a big game, but obviously I’d be lying if I said that one isn't maybe a little bit bigger."
Oregon is making its first trip to State College since 1964, just four years after Beaver Stadium moved to the East side of Penn State's campus. Even though the Beaver Stadium renovation is underway, Penn State expects capacity to be near 106,000 for the home schedule. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night.
Oct. 11 vs. Northwestern
Wildcats coach David Braun makes his first trip to Beaver Stadium for Penn State's homecoming. The Nittany Lions will wear their alternate "Generations of Greatness" uniforms, which they last wore for the 2024 home playoff win vs. SMU. This game also will serve as the "Stripe Out," which has become an annual stadium theme. It will be interesting to see how the Stripe Out works with temporary seating and no lower bowl. Kickoff time is TBA.
Nov. 8 vs. Indiana
Ready for more clothing assignments? A week after visiting Ohio State, the Nittany Lions will return home to host Indiana for the "Helmet Stripe" game. Again, how this effect works under temporary-seating conditions will be something to watch. This marks the fourth Helmet Stripe game at Beaver Stadium.
The Nov. 8 game also marks Military Appreciation Day, and fans can purchase tickets for military members and their families through "Seats for Servicemembers." Kickoff time is TBA.
Nov. 22 vs. Nebraska
The regular-season home finale marks Penn State's Senior Day. Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule, a Penn State letterman, visits Beaver Stadium for the first time as a Big Ten head coach. Rhule had some kind words for Penn State coach James Franklin at Big Ten Football Media Days. Kickoff is TBA.