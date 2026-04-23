Predictions for the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2026 NFL Draft

The James Franklin era at Penn State closes a chapter this weekend in Pittsburgh at the 2026 NFL Draft, where potentially nine Nittany Lions could get picked. It won't be the last Penn State draft class printed by Franklin, though it could be the biggest and most symbolic.

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class is the focal point of the three-day draft, though there could be some surprises. What to expect? Here are our predictions for Penn State football in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Which team selects Olaivavega Ioane?

Check this out: Ultimate film guru Brian Baldinger on Penn State guard Vega Ioane: “The greatest joy he gets in life is planting his opponent into the turf.” He’s Baldy’s favorite player in the draft. I’d be fine if the Steelers picked him at 21. pic.twitter.com/3cqTlmjjRz — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 16, 2026

Ioane is Penn State's sure-fire 45th first-round pick in program history, a left guard who will begin a 10-year NFL starting career this fall. The 6-4, 320-pound Ioane wasn't among the 10 highest-ranked players in Penn State's 2022 recruiting class but developed himself into a lineman with few flaws.

So many teams need linemen, and this draft is rich with good ones. But Ioane is great and the most NFL-ready Penn State player in the draft. He's much more than the viral star of those in-motion pancake-block videos. Ioane will help lock a quarterback's left side for a decade.

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams hoping Ioane will be there, he won't. Look for the Baltimore Ravens to pick Ioane at No. 14.

Who is the second pick from Penn State?

Have a game Dani Dennis-Sutton 👏 @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/XXPV0OCLYH — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 15, 2025

On Nov. 15th against Michigan State, long after Penn State's season was over, edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton delivered eight quarterback hurries, three QB hits and two sacks. He also blocked a punt in the Nittany Lions' 28-10 win.

Dennis-Sutton had an uneven season by his own standards, even though he led Penn State with 12 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. But he also has a knack for taking over games, or at least situations, which will get him into the second round. Green Bay is a potential destination.

Who gets drafted first: Kaytron Allen or Nicholas Singleton?

Penn State Nittany Lions running backs Nicholas Singleton (10) and Kaytron Allen share a laugh together as they warm up before the 2022 Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Allen and Singleton shared nearly everything at Penn State: a house (they were roommates), carries, even touchdowns. Until late last season when Allen went off, averaging 139.3 yards over the last six games and topping 1,300 for the season.

However, Allen's name doesn't appear in a seven-round mock draft by ESPN's Jordan Reid, who projects Singleton to Green Bay in the fifth. That seems highly unlikely. Allen could be a rookie starter next season, having proven last year that he added some wheels to the power chassis.

Allen had seven carries of 30+ yards, just one fewer than Notre Dame's Jeremyiah Love, a projected top-10 pick. And Singleton continues proving himself following an offseason injury. However, Singleton's speed is the separation point that will get him into the fifth round. Both likely will be Day 3 picks, but Singleton goes first.

Who takes the plunge on Drew Allar?

Sideline dot from Penn State QB Drew Allar to Kyron Hudson with the nice toe tap. pic.twitter.com/5L3NBdubtH — Zach Seyko (@zach_seyko) March 18, 2026

Penn State's most fascinating player of the draft is the 6-5 quarterback who might have been a top-10 pick had he chosen to leave after his junior year. Allar never redshirted at Penn State, but the best course for him would be to take that route at least as an NFL rookie.

And where better than with the Los Angeles Rams? Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (who is buds with Penn State OC Taylor Mouser) certainly are equipped to help Allar hit the reset switch, erase his bad habits and rebuild his confidence.

Does Zakee Wheatley earn a starting spot in Philadelphia?

A closer look at the Will Howard fumble just before the goal line 👀🎥



Where do you think it went out? pic.twitter.com/4oxDE3yzWX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 2, 2024

Penn State's two-year starting safety is in a draft with bigger, more athletic players at the position. However, he is a consistent playmaker who hits harder than his 6-3, 205-pound frame might suggest.

As ESPN's Reid noted in his mock draft, one of the Philadelphia Eagles' needs is at safety. And Wheatley would be a solid pick in the third round.

Who are Penn State fans sleeping on in the draft?

Penn State OT Nolan Rucci Last Season:



🐾 297 Pass Block Snaps

🐾 1 Sack Allowed

🐾 74.5 Run Block Grade@PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/JVGQxsipSm — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 27, 2025

Two former Nittany Lions to watch late are offensive tackle Nolan Rucci and tight end Khalil Dinkins. Rucci is fairly mobile for his size (6-8, 314) and has enough length to merit a look Saturday afternoon.

Dinkins won't impress anyone with his offensive numbers (37 catches in five seasons) but can argue that he was misused in the offense and knows how to block. He might be worth a late-round pick.

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