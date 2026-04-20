Every First-Round NFL Draft Pick in Penn State Football History
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Penn State will extend its long history of first-round picks at the 2026 NFL Draft, where offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane is expected to get drafted Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Penn State has had 44 players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft dating to 1956.
Ioane is Penn State's most NFL-ready player and should earn a starting role as a rookie next season. He also would become the Nittany Lions' 45th first-round pick and mark the third straight year with a Penn State player going in the first round. Let's take a look at Penn State's first-round NFL Draft history.
Where do the Nittany Lions rank in college football for first-round picks?
According to Winsipedia, Penn State ranks 14th among college football programs with 44 first-rounders. That's ahead of Clemson (40), Texas A&M and UCLA (37) and Michigan State (36) but well behind leaders Ohio State (95), USC (86) and Alabama (84).
Penn State's first first-round pick was halfback Lenny Moore, whom the Baltimore Colts selected ninth overall in 1956. Last year, Penn State had two first-round picks: defensive end Abdul Carter (No. 3 to the New York Giants) and tight end Tyler Warren (No. 14 to the Indianapols Colts).
Two Nittany Lions have been selected at No. 1 overall. Running back Ki-Jana Carter went first to the Cincinnati Bengals in 1995, and defensive end Courtney Brown went to Cleveland at No. 1 in 2000.
Penn State's best drafts for first-rounders
The 2002 Nittany Lions provided a year of sun during what have become known as the "Dark Years" of Penn State football — that stretch from 2000-2004 when the Nittany Lions had four losing seasons. The 2002 team wasn't a title contender, going 9-4 with a loss to Auburn in the Capital One Bowl (before opt-outs were a thing) but did lift the program briefly.
The 2002 Penn State team also holds the distinction of producing the most first-round picks in program history. Four Nittany Lions went in the 2003 first round, led by defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy at No. 12 overall to the St. Louis Rams.
Defensive end Michael Haynes went 14th overall to Chicago, followed by receiver Bryant Johnson at No. 17 to Arizona and running back Larry Johnson Jr. at 27th to Kansas City. It was a top-heavy draft for Penn State, whose six picks went in the first or second rounds.
Three Nittany Lions were selected in the first nine picks of the 1995 draft. Following Carter to Cincinnati, quarterback Kerry Collins went fifth overall to Carolina, and the New York Jets selected tight end Kyle Brady at No. 9.
Penn State had eight first-round picks under head coach James Franklin, four in the past two seasons. In 2024, tackle Olu Fashanu went 11th overall to the New York Jets, and defensive end Chop Robinson was the 21st pick of the Miami Dolphins.
Every Penn State Nittany Lions drafted in the first round
Here's the list of Penn State's first-round picks in chronological order:
Running back Lenny Moore: 1956, 9th, Baltimore
Quarterback Richie Lucas: 1960, 4th, Washington
Linebacker Dave Robinson: 1963, 14th, Green Bay
Tight end Ted Kwalick: 1969, 7th, San Francisco
Defensive tackle Mike Reid: 1970, 7th, Cincinnati
Running back Franco Harris: 1972, 13th, Pittsburgh
Linebacker Ed O'Neil: 1974, 8th, Detroit
Running back John Cappelletti: 1974, 11th, Los Angeles Rams
Offensive tackle Keith Dorney: 1979, 10th, Detroit
Defensive tackle Bruce Clark: 1980, 4th, Green Bay
Running back Booker Moore: 1981, 28th, Buffalo
Offensive lineman Mike Munchak: 1982, 8th, Houston
Offensive lineman Sean Farrell: 1982, 17th, Tampa Bay
Running back Curt Warner: 1983, 3rd, Seattle
Quarterback Todd Blackledge: 1983, 7th, Kansas City
Wide receiver Kenny Jackson: 1984, 4th, Philadelphia
Linebacker Shane Conlan: 1987, 8th, Buffalo
Running back D.J. Dozier: 1987, 14th. Minnesota
Running back Blair Thomas: 1990, 2nd, New York Jets
Wide receiver O.J. McDuffie: 1993, 25th, Miami
Running back Ki-Jana Carter: 1995, 1st, Cincinnati
Quarterback Kerry Collins: 1995, 5th, Carolina
Tight end Kyle Brady: 1995, 9th, New York Jets
Offensive lineman Jeff Hartings: 1996, 23rd, Detroit
Offensive lineman Andre Johnson: 1996, 30th, Washington
Running back Curtis Enis: 1998, 5th, Chicago
Defensive end Courtney Brown: 2000, 1st, Cleveland
Linebacker LaVar Arrington: 2000, 2nd, Washington
Defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy: 2003, 12th, St. Louis
Defensive end Michael Haynes: 2003, 14th, Chicago
Wide receiver Bryant Johnson: 2003, 17th, Arizona
Running back Larry Johnson: 2003, 27th, Kansas City
Defensive end Tamba Hali: 2006, 20th, Kansas City
Offensive tackle Levi Brown: 2007, 5th, Arizona
Defensive end Aaron Maybin: 2009, 11th, Buffalo
Defensive end Jared Odrick: 2010, 28th, Miami
Running back Saquon Barkley: 2018, 2nd, New York Giants
Linebacker Micah Parsons: 2021, 12th, Dallas
Defensive end Odafe Oweh: 2021, 31st, Baltimore
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson: 2022, 16th, Washington
Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu: 2024, 11th, New York Jets
Defensive end Chop Robinson: 2024, 21st, Miami
Defensive end Abdul Carter: 2025, 3rd, New York Giants
Tight end Tyler Warren: 2025, 14th, Indianapolis
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Mark Wogenrich is the editor and publisher of Penn State on SI, the site for Nittany Lions sports on the Sports Illustrated network. He has covered Penn State sports for more than two decades across three coaching staffs, three Rose Bowls and one College Football Playoff appearance.