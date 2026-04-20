Every First-Round NFL Draft Pick in Penn State Football History

Penn State will extend its long history of first-round picks at the 2026 NFL Draft, where offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane is expected to get drafted Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Penn State has had 44 players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft dating to 1956.

Ioane is Penn State's most NFL-ready player and should earn a starting role as a rookie next season. He also would become the Nittany Lions' 45th first-round pick and mark the third straight year with a Penn State player going in the first round. Let's take a look at Penn State's first-round NFL Draft history.

Where do the Nittany Lions rank in college football for first-round picks?

Penn State's Micah Persons holds a jersey with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Winsipedia, Penn State ranks 14th among college football programs with 44 first-rounders. That's ahead of Clemson (40), Texas A&M and UCLA (37) and Michigan State (36) but well behind leaders Ohio State (95), USC (86) and Alabama (84).

Penn State's first first-round pick was halfback Lenny Moore, whom the Baltimore Colts selected ninth overall in 1956. Last year, Penn State had two first-round picks: defensive end Abdul Carter (No. 3 to the New York Giants) and tight end Tyler Warren (No. 14 to the Indianapols Colts).

Two Nittany Lions have been selected at No. 1 overall. Running back Ki-Jana Carter went first to the Cincinnati Bengals in 1995, and defensive end Courtney Brown went to Cleveland at No. 1 in 2000.

Penn State's best drafts for first-rounders

Former Penn State Nittany Lions running back Larry Johnson Jr. looks on prior to the start of a Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The 2002 Nittany Lions provided a year of sun during what have become known as the "Dark Years" of Penn State football — that stretch from 2000-2004 when the Nittany Lions had four losing seasons. The 2002 team wasn't a title contender, going 9-4 with a loss to Auburn in the Capital One Bowl (before opt-outs were a thing) but did lift the program briefly.

The 2002 Penn State team also holds the distinction of producing the most first-round picks in program history. Four Nittany Lions went in the 2003 first round, led by defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy at No. 12 overall to the St. Louis Rams.

Defensive end Michael Haynes went 14th overall to Chicago, followed by receiver Bryant Johnson at No. 17 to Arizona and running back Larry Johnson Jr. at 27th to Kansas City. It was a top-heavy draft for Penn State, whose six picks went in the first or second rounds.

Three Nittany Lions were selected in the first nine picks of the 1995 draft. Following Carter to Cincinnati, quarterback Kerry Collins went fifth overall to Carolina, and the New York Jets selected tight end Kyle Brady at No. 9.

Penn State had eight first-round picks under head coach James Franklin, four in the past two seasons. In 2024, tackle Olu Fashanu went 11th overall to the New York Jets, and defensive end Chop Robinson was the 21st pick of the Miami Dolphins.

Every Penn State Nittany Lions drafted in the first round

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the No. 2 overall pick to the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Here's the list of Penn State's first-round picks in chronological order:

Running back Lenny Moore: 1956, 9th, Baltimore

Quarterback Richie Lucas: 1960, 4th, Washington

Linebacker Dave Robinson: 1963, 14th, Green Bay

Tight end Ted Kwalick: 1969, 7th, San Francisco

Defensive tackle Mike Reid: 1970, 7th, Cincinnati

Running back Franco Harris: 1972, 13th, Pittsburgh

Former Penn State Nittany Lions running back poses for a photo before a game at Beaver Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Linebacker Ed O'Neil: 1974, 8th, Detroit

Running back John Cappelletti: 1974, 11th, Los Angeles Rams

Offensive tackle Keith Dorney: 1979, 10th, Detroit

Defensive tackle Bruce Clark: 1980, 4th, Green Bay

Running back Booker Moore: 1981, 28th, Buffalo

Offensive lineman Mike Munchak: 1982, 8th, Houston

Offensive lineman Sean Farrell: 1982, 17th, Tampa Bay

Running back Curt Warner: 1983, 3rd, Seattle

Quarterback Todd Blackledge: 1983, 7th, Kansas City

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Todd Blackledge takes a snap vs. the Georgia Bulldogs during the 1983 Sugar Bowl. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Kenny Jackson: 1984, 4th, Philadelphia

Linebacker Shane Conlan: 1987, 8th, Buffalo

Running back D.J. Dozier: 1987, 14th. Minnesota

Running back Blair Thomas: 1990, 2nd, New York Jets

Wide receiver O.J. McDuffie: 1993, 25th, Miami

Running back Ki-Jana Carter: 1995, 1st, Cincinnati

Quarterback Kerry Collins: 1995, 5th, Carolina

Tight end Kyle Brady: 1995, 9th, New York Jets

Offensive lineman Jeff Hartings: 1996, 23rd, Detroit

Offensive lineman Andre Johnson: 1996, 30th, Washington

Running back Curtis Enis: 1998, 5th, Chicago

Defensive end Courtney Brown: 2000, 1st, Cleveland

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Courtney Brown (86) in action against the USC Trojans in the 1996 Kickoff Classic at Giants Stadium. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Linebacker LaVar Arrington: 2000, 2nd, Washington

Defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy: 2003, 12th, St. Louis

Defensive end Michael Haynes: 2003, 14th, Chicago

Wide receiver Bryant Johnson: 2003, 17th, Arizona

Running back Larry Johnson: 2003, 27th, Kansas City

Defensive end Tamba Hali: 2006, 20th, Kansas City

Offensive tackle Levi Brown: 2007, 5th, Arizona

Defensive end Aaron Maybin: 2009, 11th, Buffalo

Defensive end Jared Odrick: 2010, 28th, Miami

Running back Saquon Barkley: 2018, 2nd, New York Giants

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley arrives on the red carpet before the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Linebacker Micah Parsons: 2021, 12th, Dallas

Defensive end Odafe Oweh: 2021, 31st, Baltimore

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson: 2022, 16th, Washington

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu: 2024, 11th, New York Jets

Defensive end Chop Robinson: 2024, 21st, Miami

Defensive end Abdul Carter: 2025, 3rd, New York Giants

Tight end Tyler Warren: 2025, 14th, Indianapolis

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren is selected as the No. 14 pick by the Indianapolis Colts during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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