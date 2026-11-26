In his last act as Iowa State’s head coach, Matt Campbell stayed in his office until 2 a.m., listening to players who wanted to talk about his decision to leave for Penn State. Receiver Chase Sowell wasn’t one of them.

Sowell was devastated. He had found a home at Iowa State, his third college program, and had flashbacks to his one season at Colorado in 2022, which ended before it really began. Sowell left the December team meeting in Ames angry, wondering why this was happening to him again.

“He was so done with it, man,” said Ronnie Sowell, Chase’s father. “He was just like, ‘I had everything set up, and now back to the same thing I was in Colorado.’”

Nearly a year later, Chase Sowell is in a much different place. After being devastated at Iowa State and “broken” at Colorado, he’s playing the best football of his career at Penn State, proving to the nation why he believes he’s “unguardable.”

Sowell has set career-highs in receptions (44) and yards (758) with one regular-season game to play Saturday at Maryland. He ranks fourth among Big Ten receivers in yards per game against conference teams (90.3) and has put his name in the all-conference conversation. Penn State has not had a first- or second-team all-Big Ten receiver since Jahan Dotson in 2021.

“What’s been really awesome to watch is Chase’s evolution,” Campbell said on his radio show Tuesday. “Because he’s a guy who, a year ago, was good and showed there was still a lot of growth area, to where he is right now and you’d say he’s as good as anybody in the country.”

The redshirt senior walked through the Beaver Stadium tunnel for Senior Day last Saturday afternoon against Rutgers to an embrace that didn’t feel possible a year ago. And three years before that, Sowell wondered whether he would even suit up for another college football team.

“It's been everything to our family,” Sowell said of his year with the Nittany Lions. “And it will mean everything for the times and the years to come. But I always look back at this place as something that kind of saved me and my family.”

‘He felt like a toothpick’

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) makes a catch against Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden (3) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase Sowell actually was a high-profile baseball recruit at Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas. He made a recruiting trip to Indiana, where the Hoosiers baseball staff believed Sowell had a real chance to start as a freshman at third base or in the outfield.

Sowell loved football, though, and had scholarship offers from UTSA, Northern Iowa, Sam Houston and Incarnate Word. Then, during his last high school football playoff game, Ronnie Sowell’s phone dinged with an offer from Colorado. He waited until after the game to tell his son, who knew immediately what he wanted to do.

“He said he was gonna go to Colorado,” Ronnie Sowell recalled. “I was like, ‘But they don't have a baseball team.’ He's like, ‘I know.’ I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’”

Sowell signed with Colorado in 2022. He and his parents loved the school, where the receiver played in three games as a freshman. Then head coach Karl Dorrell was fired in October after the team started 0-5.

Deion Sanders arrived two months later with sweeping changes, including a long list of players who would not remain on the team. Sowell was one of them.

Ronnie Sowell then hopped in his wife’s Nissan Titan for the roughly 16-hour drive from Humble, Texas, to pick up his son in Boulder. He looked drained.

“I gave him a hug,” Ronnie Sowell said. “He felt like a toothpick.”

The drive home was quiet at times. Ronnie Sowell looked in the backseat occasionally to see his son resting. Then at one point, Sowell shared his first thought about Sanders’ decision.

“Damn, my football career is over,” Sowell told his father.

Ronnie Sowell gave his son 24 hours to sulk before making a list of teams to visit. Shortly after entering the portal. Sowell received calls from multiple schools, which didn’t really help.

“Chase was like, ‘I don't even want to deal with this stuff,’” his father said.

That ignited a hectic week, during which he called off work and took Sowell to several campuses, including BYU and East Carolina, where he eventually landed.

Meeting Matt Campbell

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs with the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sowell started over at East Carolina, where he ran cone drills on a small turf patch connected to the weight room and performed footwork drills on a treadmill. After rebuilding his career over two years with the Pirates (81 catches for 1,300 yards), Sowell returned to the transfer portal, where he was a hot commodity.

Sowell had visits scheduled with Florida, his parents’ alma mater; Arizona State, where his Colorado roommate Jordyn Tyson was playing; and Virginia Tech. He canceled them all after a visit with Campbell and Iowa State.

“I actually didn't even want to have a conversation with Iowa State,” Sowell said recently. “I didn't want to go to Iowa at all. I wasn't trying to go anywhere cold. But actually, Noah Pauley [then Iowa State’s receivers coach] was the person that reached out to me first.”

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Ronnie Sowell accompanied his son on the recruiting trip to Ames, where he asked Campbell some pointed questions.

“So, Coach Campbell, if my son is struggling, how are you gonna deal with it?” Ronnie Sowell asked. “Like, what are you gonna do? When he's struggling, are you just gonna bench him? Are you never gonna talk to him?”

Campbell responded with what the coach likes to call "videotape evidence." He showed the Sowells early clips of Jayden Higgins, which Chase Sowell called some of the “worst film that you could probably see.” Then Campbell showed them how he and his staff stuck with Higgins, who became a 1,000-yard receiver and second-round draft pick in 2025.

That stood out to the family. Sowell canceled his visit to Virginia Tech and signed with Iowa State.

‘We’re right back in a tough situation’

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) reacts after making a catch against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sowell had two productive seasons with Campbell at Iowa State, catching 32 passes for 500 yards in 2025 despite playing with a torn labrum. Then the bombshell happened. As rumors swirled about Campbell being offered the Penn State job, the longtime coach called a team meeting.

Ronnie Sowell and his wife Keisha were on vacation but weren’t concerned. If a coach gets offered, he’ll often call a meeting regardless. Similarly, Sowell had no reason to believe Campbell would leave.

But hours later, Campbell told his players that he had accepted the job at Penn State. Sowell finally had found a home at Iowa State, but his future was uncertain again.

“The coach leaves now, I came here, I don't know if the new coach is going to like me here at Iowa State,” Ronnie Sowell said of his son’s state of mind. “I don't know this, and I probably can't go to Penn State because they're going to get all these other receivers. And man, again, we're right back in a tough situation.”

Sowell entered the transfer portal about a month later for the third time. And offers came from some of the top programs in the country: Miami, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Virginia Tech. “They were calling him left and right,” Ronnie Sowell said.

But the Sowells remained in the dark about Penn State, with no clue whether he would be offered a chance to move with Campbell. “We don't have any communication,” Ronnie Sowell said. “We don't know anything, so you don't know if you're going to be cut.”

Then Pauley, the receivers coach who initially followed Campbell to State College, called with the offer to join them in Happy Valley. It was a done deal. Sowell was going to Penn State, leaving money on the table from other programs, according to his father.

“His thing is, ‘I'm not worried about the money and all that,’” Ronnie Sowell said. “There's a video of Coach Campbell saying he knew Chase would take less money to go to Iowa State. He took less money. It was about the coach and the culture.”

‘He just waited and waited for his shot to come’

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell celebrates following a victory against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fifth-year receiver has made his mark in his short time in Happy Valley. Since taking over the No. 1 receiver spot in Penn State’s offense, Sowell has become “one of the best players in college football,’ quarterback Rocco Becht said.

“As soon as we got here, he matured the most I think of anybody,” Becht said. “He became one of the best leaders on our team, became one of the best players on our team. He just waited and waited for his shot to come, and he took off with it.”

Now, Sowell wants to be known as a Penn State guy, despite spending only one year with the program. Still, the move to become a Nittany Lion wasn’t always easy.

The Sowell family was “so heartbroken” when it was time to leave Iowa State. And Ronnie Sowell’s biggest fear was whether the Penn State community would accept them. That answer has proven to be a resounding yes.

Ronnie Sowell said it “felt good to be loved again” by the Penn State fan base. He said the messages he receives through social media are heartwarming, like when someone sent him a picture of their kid dressed up as Sowell for Halloween.

“That's emotional for me because they didn't see him in Colorado,” Ronnie said. “And for him to do that now, and to get the love that he gets from Penn State, that's a lot. That's a lot to deal with, that amount of love, man. I can't, I can't even explain. It stood out so much, and I'm so thankful.”

Sowell’s Senior Day experience was bittersweet. His family was at Beaver Stadium for the game against Rutgers, and the receiver caught six passes for 123 yards and a touchdown. But the Nittany Lions fell in a 25-24 heartbreaker.

Bittersweet has defined Sowell’s career. Three years ago, sitting in a Colorado dorm room contemplating how to dig himself out of rock bottom, Sowell wondered how his football career would continue.

But it did at Penn State. And last Saturday, he walked out before the home crowd one last time, with NFL ambitions and the joy of ending his college career in blue and white.

“I definitely couldn't imagine a better way to end my college career,” Sowell said.

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