Penn State went from one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten to one that’s being questioned nationally after losing to Rutgers 25-24 on Saturday. The Nittany Lions fell to the Scarlet Knights for the first time since 1988 after yet another late-game collapse. Penn State’s 14-point blown lead was its second-largest this season, following the 17-point advantage it wasted against Wisconsin

We looked into the winners and losers of Saturday’s matchup after one of the most demoralizing losses in program history. Spoiler alert: There’s not much good.

Stock up: Wide receiver Chase Sowell

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) reacts after making a catch against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sowell continues to prove why he’s one of the best portal acquisitions in Penn State history. The redshirt senior had another strong performance against Rutgers, catching six balls for 123 yards and a touchdown. It was Sowell’s third time posting at least 120 yards and a score in his last four games.

What he’s put on tape lately is eye-catching. Sowell has looked like a well-rounded receiver, able to high-point balls, create separation on his routes and beat cornerbacks vertically. On Saturday, he also showed his body control, turning nearly 180 degrees with the ball in the air to make a catch near the boundary.

Sowell has boosted his NFL Draft stock dramatically this season and has been the consistent bright spot of an inconsistent offense.

Stock down: Matt Campbell and D’Anton Lynn

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State made some questionable decisions against Rutgers. Campbell didn’t call a timeout after seeing the Scarlet Knights formation on the two-point conversion that decided the game. Instead, Rutgers lined up nearly the same formation as it did to score a touchdown on the prior play.

Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace threw the ball to the running back on a flat route, just as he did a play earlier. Calling a timeout would’ve given Campbell and his team time to gather themselves after the dramatic score, read the formation and adjust.

Beyond not using the timeout, the defensive call by Lynn was a head-scratcher. Penn State’s defensive coordinator left defensive end Alex McPherson (6-6, 254 pounds) responsible for the flat zone.

McPherson was showing pressure on the line pre-snap, so he wasn’t able to reach his zone, which led to an easy touchdown for Rutgers.

Stock down: Penn State’s second-half defense

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Rutgers Scarlet Knights receiver Ben Black III scores a touchdown as the clock expired against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State has been outscored 113-61 in the second half of Big Ten games this season. In the third quarter alone, that number is 56-24, despite outscoring Rutgers 8-0 in that frame on Saturday.

Rutgers outgained the Nittany Lions 134-114 and held a nine-minute advantage in time of possession in the second half. Linebacker Kooper Ebel said he doesn’t know why the defense struggles in second halves but wishes “we had the answer.”

It’s an area Campbell said was a real problem heading into the matchup against Minnesota, but those deficiencies haven’t improved since. The Scarlet Knights, who combined for just 10 points in their previous two games, won the second half 15-8 and completed a 24-10 comeback in the fourth quarter. All that with their injured quarterback not throwing a pass during practice last week.

Stock down: Penn State’s rushing offense

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (1) hurdles Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Sebastian Jusma (29) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell said Saturday night that the team has been a strong short-yardage running team all season. He called the inability to do so against Rutgers “frustrating.”

Running back Cam Wallace didn’t convert any of his three third- or fourth-and short rushes. He also had two attempts from the 1-yard line and failed to score. Outside of Wallace’s 56-yard touchdown run, the Nittany Lions produced 98 yards on 34 carries.

The Scarlet Knights have been easy to run on all season. They ranked 122nd nationally in rushing defense entering the weekend, allowing 191.4 yards per game. But the Nittany Lions couldn’t find a rhythm.

Penn State averaged 2.88 yards per carry beyond Wallace’s touchdown. And in the second half, when it needed to run most, the offense gained just 39 yards.

That unit really missed running back Carson Hansen, who was inactive due to an injury he sustained late in the first half against Minnesota. They also lost James Peoples to an injury in the first half and were without Wallace in the fourth quarter, leaving Quinton Martin Jr. as the only available back on the final two offensive series.

Up next

Penn State ends the regular season with a visit to Maryland on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium. FS1 will televise.

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