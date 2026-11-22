STATE COLLEGE | Penn State is scheduled to begin Phase III of the Beaver Stadium renovation soon by demolishing the west-side bleachers. It will want to bury Saturday's 25-24 loss to Rutgers underneath the rubble.

Rutgers scored a touchdown on the last play of regulation and then hit a 2-point conversion with no time on the clock to rally from deficits of 16 and 14 points against the Nittany Lions. In the process, the Scarlet Knights ended an 18-game losing streak to Penn State, winning in the series for the first time since 1988.

Former Penn State assistant Dick Anderson was Rutgers' head coach then for what was among the Nittany Lions' most inexplicable losses of the last 40 years. Penn State might have topped it Saturday.

Rutgers entered the game with a 2-8 record, one healthy quarterback and as a 27-point underdog and still pulled off the impossible. The Scarlet Knights gained nine yards of offense in the first quarter, fell behind 16-0 and trailed 24-10 with under 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Then they pulled the third, and most, inexplicable finish against Penn State this season, leaving some players to wonder whether they brought the right frame of mind to Beaver Stadium.

"Penn State, we've always been beating Rutgers for the last couple years," Nittany Lions defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu said. "I feel like the mentality was a little wrong at the beginning of the game — not really the beginning of the game, throughout the whole week. The way Rutgers' mentality was and the way our mentality was were just a little different."

With that, thoughts and impressions from Beaver Stadium and the postgame, where conversations centered on Rutgers' final three plays.

A 'gut-wrenching' finish

ONE OF THE CRAZIEST TOUCHDOWNS YOU WILL SEE TODAY!@RFootball scores off a pitch on the last play of the game pic.twitter.com/Zal37iSvM9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2026

Penn State coach Matt Campbell argued with the officials that Rutgers back Antwan Raymond had his forward progession stopped before his frantic lateral to Ben Black III, who scored with no time remaining. Campbell said he thought the officials might have blown a whistle, ending the play before Raymond's lateral.

"They said they were going to review it, and obviously they did, and obviously that is the call," Campbell said. "I think the one thing we thought maybe was there a whistle? It felt like that. Whether there was or there wasn't, obviously at the end of the day you can't leave it to chance.

"And unfortunately we left it to chance and again we are learning invaluable lessons about inconsistences in critical moments, and when you leave it to chance, you get a chance to get burned."

Penn State linebacker Kooper Ebel, who was Raymond on the play, said he did not hear a whistle to stop the play.

"I wish I would have knocked it down," Ebel said of the lateral, "not even given him a chance to lateral it."

"That was obviously gut-wrenching," linebacker Tony Rojas added. "You never really see those things, and when it happens, you're in awe."

One play earlier, on fourth-and-eight with 10 seconds remaining, Penn State was called for a jersey-tug pass interference in the end zone. The officials incorrectly identified cornerback Audavion Collins on the penalty, though he was in coverage on the far side of the field.

The closest player to the pass, and to the penalty flag, was cornerback Daryus Dixson, and the ball appeared uncatchable out of the end zone. But the flag gave Rutgers one more down. The Scarlet Knights followed with the touchdown and an easy two-point conversion pass from quarterback AJ Surace to running back Clay Thevenin.

"Someone probably wasn't in their zone, someone probably left the guy open," Ezeogu said. "You've just got to be better at that. Everybody's got to be on top of their stuff."

Campbell made that the core of his message postgame. Penn State blew a 17-point lead at Wisconsin, gave up 21 second-half points at Rutgers and nearly blew a 22-point lead at Washington.

"First of all, let's not discredit Rutgers," Campbell said. "... You knew you would get a fight for 60 minutes in the football game. Whether that's a frustration point, whether that's not a frustration point, the reality is, it's a mentality to play 60 minutes to a standard. And that is not where we're at yet."

Penn State coach Matt Campbell after the Nittany Lions gave up 16- and 14-point leads in a 25-24 loss to Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/0ZRNrwZ588 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 22, 2026

Penn State's defense withers again

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RUTGERS WALKS IT OFF WITH A TWO-POINT CONVERSION!



What an end to the game for @RFootball pic.twitter.com/SICRoVJ6Lp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2026

Penn State's defense got beat twice on essentially the same play at the end of the game. Rutgers used similar formations on the touchdown and the 2-point conversion, just with different personnel.

Raymond caught the swing pass before making the last-gasp lateral, and Thevenin caught the 2-point conversion, which was a much cleaner score. Penn State's defense got washed out of the side, leaving defensive end Alexander McPherson alone to try to track down Thevenin.

"Everyone did their job correctly, it was just the right play for our defense," Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas said. "It was the right play for them to go to. It was a scheme kind of thing. They had rub routes and those tyles of things,. It was a challenge for sure."

Penn State's lost fourth quarter

Antwan Raymond takes it for the TD and @RFootball is on the board! pic.twitter.com/3Bm2J8eGhI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2026

The third quarter has driven Penn State coach Matt Campbell crazy this season. Big Ten opponents outscored the Nittany Lions 56-16 in the third, which Penn State coaches attributed to wayward attention spans. On Saturday, it was the fourth quarter.

Rutgers outscored Penn State 15-0 in the fourth quarter, scoring touchdowns on two of its final three series. Meanwhile, Penn State's offense played a critical role in the meltdown, gaining 26 yards and just one first down on its final two series.

The most egregious moment was a three-and-out, on which Ben Brahmer couldn't come up with a first-down catch. Becht, who completed eight straight passes at one point, missed on his last two throws, both on third-and-five.

"We just shot ourselves in the foot a couple times," Becht said. "Obviously it didn't look like it at the time, but it just came back on us toward the end of the game. We left it in the hands of just not ourselves. We wanted to end the game on our terms, and we didn't tonight."

Chase Sowell's unsung night

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) catches a touchdown pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being held without a catch last week against Minnesota, Sowell went back to alpha mode Saturday. He caught six passes for 123 yards, including a superb concentration-test touchdown in the second quarter.

But the Scarlet Knights made Sowell and everyone else work for it. Rutgers' key drive was a 19-play, 75-yard second-half slog that churned nearly 10 minutes off the clock and ended with an Antwan Raymond 13-yard touchdown run. Surace was game and took multiple hits (several from Rojas) but kept going.

Rutgers' defense also made some timely stops, notably in the red zone on third and fourth down and on a Penn State drive in the fourth quarter to get the ball back.

Injuries take toll on the Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Brock Riker (51) is carted off the field following an injury during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four Nittany Lions left the game in the first half with injuries, three of whom did not return. Receiver Brett Eskildsen was hurt on the first play of Penn State's second series on a deep shot from Becht. Eskildsen nearly made the catch but landed hard on his back, banging his head off the turf. He was helped off the field and into the sideline tent before leaving for the locker room.

Late in the first quarter, running back James Peoples twisted a leg with a Scarlet Knights defender on a 15-yard gain. He stayed on the ground, clutching his lower left leg, and was helped to the sideline before being taken to the locker room via cart. Wallace, who scored on a 54-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, appeared to get dinged in the fourth.

Starting safety Jamison Patton was hurt in the first half, joining fellow starter Zion Tracy on the sideline. Campbell said that Tracy was hurt during pregame warmups and could not play. In addition, center Brock Riker was helped off the field following Becht's second-quarter fumble and limped to the sideline but returned in the third.

Up next

Penn State closes the regular-season with a visit to Maryland on Nov. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

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