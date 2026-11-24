Penn State coach Matt Campbell spent this season building his roster with elite human beings (his term). For 2027, he needs more football players.

The Nittany Lions had a talent gap this season, which surfaced in all five losses, notably their 25-24 stepback against Rutgers. A few more playmakers on both sides (Chase Sowell and Tony Rojas can't do everything) would have propelled the Nittany Lions to at least two more wins, maybe three.

Instead, Penn State is 6-5 heading to Maryland for the regular-season finale. Roster-building for 2027 began long ago, though, as Penn State's front office designs its plan for the Jan. 4 opening of the transfer portal.

Penn State should be active and aggressive for those two weeks, as this roster will need plenty. Let's dive into Penn State football's top transfer portal needs.

How will Penn State move at quarterback?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske (7) warms up before a game vs. the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Campbell handles Penn State's quarterback situation surpasses every other decision for 2027. The head coach and his staff have called Alex Manske the team's quarterback of the future but also have been hesitant to determine when that future will begin.

Manske is a second-year player who needs at least one true set of spring drills (which he hasn't had yet) to determine his viability as a starter. Trouble is, Penn State doesn't have that kind of time.

It must decide soon how much to spend on a portal quarterback: say $4 million or more for a starter or $1 million for starting competition. Heck, Penn State might need two portal quarterbacks, bringing in a depth veteran like it did this year with Connor Barry.

Campbell's direction will set a new template for Penn State football. Nittany Lions transfer quarterbacks have moved one way: out. James Franklin never recruited a transfer quarterback from the portal, and Campbell hasn't started one, either.

At Iowa State, Campbell went from Brock Purdy to one year with Hunter Dekkers to four years (including this one at Penn State) with Rocco Becht. Manske should be the natural progression. But is he ready? If he isn't, Campbell must write a big check to get a starter who is. And then work that quarterback into his mission statement for the position.

Penn State might have to overpay for an edge rusher

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Campbell and GM Derek Hoodjer's budget, Penn State needs top players at the two most expensive positions. Defensive end was a washout this season. Max Granville got hurt again, and the rest of the position had no capacity to generate a consistent pass rush.

The defensive ends have a combined 6.5 sacks the season, the same number as linebacker Tony Rojas. Penn State's defense allows some of the longest pocket times in the Big Ten and rarely makes quarterbacks uncomfortable without blitzing.

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Colorado transfer Alexander McPherson (two sacks) has made strides in Big Ten play, and Yvan Kemajou (2.5) is getting better. But defensive end D'Anton Lynn can't afford to go another season scheming around a pass rush. Which means writing a big contract for a Power 4 edge rusher.

Penn State needs a big, ball-hawking receiver

Penn State Nittany Lions receiver Chase Sowell (0) makes a catch against Michigan cornerback Smith Snowden (3) during the second half at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase Sowell is Penn State's offensive MVP, becoming the big-play receiver Penn State desperately needed after Koby Howard was injured. Whether or not Howard returns, Penn State needs to get a size-and-strength receiver for 2027.

Brett Eskildsen and Zay Robinson (both of whom should be back) are similar speed slot receivers. But the Nittany Lions don't have a proven outside receiver who can run sideline routes, wrestle catches in man coverage and bail out quarterbacks with contested grabs.

Sowell became that receiver for position coach Kashif Moore, who did great work extracting everything Sowell had in his fifth year. Penn State needs to parlay that into a big, experienced portal receiver. First step toward making the program a receivers destination.

Penn State goes back to the portal at defensive tackle

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Ty Blanding (39) pressures Nevada Wolf Pack running back Herschel Turner (2) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What might have been had Xavier Gilliam stayed at Penn State instead of leaving for Tennessee, where he's having an All-America season. Lynn didn't have much time to prepare for the portal last year, so he went with who he knew: former UCLA defensive tackles Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams, who also played at Oregon.

They were fine and are moving on, taking 13 years of college experience with them. Ty Blanding has been around Penn State for a long time (he played with Abdul Carter) and worked his way into a larger role up front. Armstrong Nnodim has two years left as well.

But the room is thin behind them. Penn State doesn't have to spend as much on a defensive tackle as it does on an end. But a starter-quality addition is important.

Penn State's further portal needs

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jeremiah Cooper (4) pursues Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The safety position was a real issue for Penn State, surprising since Campbell brought three accomplished players from Iowa State. One is out of eligibility (Jeremiah Cooper), and another (Marcus Neal Jr.) is moving to linebacker. Penn State had to shift Zion Tracy to safety, and he's probably gone, too. So there's room for an add here.

With right tackle Anthony Donkoh potentially leaving, that position could be vacant. Garrett Sexton has played a bit behind left tackle Malachi Goodman, but Penn State will look for a starter in the portal. They're going to get another running back, too, since that room will be in major flux.

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