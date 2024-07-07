Former Penn State Football Player A.J. Lytton Killed in Car Crash
A.J. Lytton, a former Penn State and Florida State football player, was among three high school teammates killed in a car accident Saturday morning in Maryland.
Maryland State Police identified Lytton, 24, Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Khyree Jackson, 24, as victims of a three-car accident in Prince George's County. Hazel and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and Lytton later was pronounced dead at University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Police responded to the scene at just after 3 a.m. in Upper Marlboro. Alcohol may have contributed to the crash, police said, and charges are pending an investigation.
All three players were teammates at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, where they were part of state-championship teams. They also played in college. Jackson played at Oregon and Alabama and was a rookie with the Minnesota Vikings. Hazel played at Maryland and UNC Charlotte. Lytton spent two seasons at Florida State before transferring to Penn State in 2020. Lytton was named Maryland's 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year and the DC Touchdown Club's Maryland player of the year.
"The Penn State Football Family mourns the loss of former Nittany Lion, A.J. Lytton," the Penn State football program said in a statement posted on X. "Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, high school & all involved in the tragedy."
In a statement, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said, "I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive
was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."
According to Maryland State Police:
All three victims were occupants of a maroon Dodge Charger involved in the crash. Hazel was the driver. Jackson was the front seat passenger and Lytton was seated in the rear of the vehicle.
Shortly after 3:14 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a crash on northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road in Upper Marlboro. The three vehicles involved in the crash were a silver Infinity Q50, a silver Chevrolet Impala and a maroon Dodge Charger.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the silver Infiniti, later identified as Cori Clingman, 23, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling northbound on Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George’s
County. Investigators believe Clingman attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck the Chevrolet Impala. The Charger subsequently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps where
the vehicle came to rest.
Clingman had two other passengers in her Infinity at the time of the crash. No one was injured in her vehicle.
The Chevrolet Impala was occupied solely by the driver. He was also uninjured in the crash and refused medical treatment at the scene.