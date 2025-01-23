Former Penn State Trustees Chair Donates $5 Million to Beaver Stadium Renovation
Penn State announced a $5 million donation from Matt and Anne Schuyler for the Beaver Stadium renovation project that will create a field club in their name. The Schuyler Family Club will be located on Beaver Stadium's new West side when the $700 million project is complete in 2027.
Matt Schuyler, a former Hilton executive, served as chair of Penn State's Board of Trustees from 2020-24. He has been instrumental in advancing several Penn State Athletics projects, notably financing facilities upgrades and signing Penn State football coach James Franklin to a new10-year contract in 2021.
“We are unbelievably grateful for the generous gift from the Schuyler family for our Beaver Stadium Revitalization project,” Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. "During his time as the chair of the Board of Trustees, Matt was a stalwart supporter and champion of Athletics. He has been a vocal leader in this revitalization project, and this tremendous gift shows he understands
the importance of Beaver Stadium to our University, community, student-athletes and fans. We can’t thank Matt enough for all he has done in his time with the Board of Trustees to make our student-athlete and fan experience one of the best in the country.”
According to Penn State, the Schuyler Family Club will be part of a collection of spaces planned to make Beaver Stadium "a year-round venue as a hub of campus and community activities on non-game days..." The facilities also include the Lubert Family Welcome Center and the Marzano Club, both of which are named for donors. Penn State has announced more than $70 million in donations for the Beaver Stadium renovation.
The Beaver Stadium renovation will add about 47,000 square feet of event space to the facility. Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi has said that she wants Beaver Stadium to create a "front-door experience" for the university and act as an introductory space for new and prospective students. Venues such as the Schuyler Family Club and the Welcome Center will play roles in the admissions process and also will expand Beaver Stadium's abiltiy to host year-round events.
“On behalf of our entire family, Anne and I are proud and honored to support the Beaver Stadium Revitalization Project,” Matt Schuyler said in a statement. “We know the long-term impact this project will have on not only Penn State Football, but also the entire University and Penn State community. We understand the power of athletics and its ability to bring people together, inspire excellence and create lasting memories. Like so many Penn Staters, our family has enjoyed coming together and reuniting with friends each fall and Beaver Stadium has been the centerpiece of our gatherings. Most importantly, this project will ensure all Penn State fans have a world-class place to celebrate our past and prepare for a bright future as we welcome prospective students, community members and fans for many more decades ahead.”
Penn State has begun what it calls a "large-scale demolition" of Beaver Stadium's West side, kicking off the project by bringing down the press box in early January. Construction crews also are removing the upper seating deck as they continue construction that will take place ahead of the 2025 season. Penn State has begun informing season-ticket holders of temporary seating plans and released a video on its YouTube channel showing a preliminary design for the 2025 season.
Penn State moved quickly after its first-round College Football Playoff win over SMU to begin essential preparations for the press box demolition and the start of reconstruction of Beaver Stadium's West side. Just days after the Dec. 21 game, the parking lots around Beaver Stadium's West side were fenced and construction equipment moved into place. Penn State spent about $4 million of its initial renovation budget on repair and maintenance to ensure that Beaver Stadium could host a December playoff game. With that success behind it, Penn State got to work on the core of the renovation.
Penn State is renovating Beaver Stadium in part to position it as ayear-round entertainment and event destination in State College. The university wants to host major events, such as concerts and sporting events, as well as smaller events such as corporate meetings, private functions and basically any large or small gathering in central Pennsylvania. That's why Penn State officials scrapped the idea of simply completing Beaver Stadium's $200 million repairs backlog, which they said would produce a $655 million deficit over the next 30 years. Instead, if conducted according to their budget models, the $700 million renovation would generate a $44 million profit, officials said.
