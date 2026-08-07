A Healthy Andrew Rappleyea Is Thriving in Penn State Tight End-Friendly Offense

STATE COLLEGE | Due to an injury, tight end Andrew Rappleyea wasn’t on the field to leave an impression on Matt Campbell and Penn State’s new coaching staff during spring practices.

But Rappleyea has since recovered from that injury and is participating in the Nittany Lions’ training camp. After displaying leadership traits while on the sideline in the spring, he’s now taking advantage of the opportunity to show the coaching staff his playmaking abilities.

“It's been great for us to see Rapp fully healthy,” Campbell said at Penn State’s local media day Friday. “I think this is the healthiest Andrew Rappleyea we've seen, or have the ability to evaluate, and it's been awesome to watch him in the first few days. He's twitchy. He's a dynamic mover. I'm excited about where he's got the ability to continue to grow with this offense.”

Rappleyea said Penn State is “Tight End U,” underscoring its recent success of developing NFL talent like 2024 Mackey Award winner Tyler Warren. He said he “would love to continue that tradition,” so here’s how he’s preparing to do that.

Adapting to a new offense

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea, center, and his teammates celebrate after recording the top score during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rappleyea said he could have played during spring practices but stayed on the sideline out of precaution. Operating at full strength, Rappleyea is one of the players sticking out to offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Taylor Mouser as he installs his scheme.

“It's been great,” Rappleyea said of his start to training camp. “I haven't felt the way I feel now in a long time, so [I’m] excited about it.”

Rappleyea is projected to be a key piece in Mouser’s offense, which will feature 12 personnel formations. He’ll play alongside Iowa State transfer Ben Brahmer, as they’ve done in 7-on-7 drills in Penn State’s first two practices.

Rappleyea said Mouser featuring multiple tight ends in his offense is one of the main reasons he decided to return to the Nittany Lions. At the same time, Mouser has noticed Rappleyea’s potential in his offense.

“He's so athletic,” Mouser said. “He's so physical. He's so willing. He's going to catch so many passes for us here. He's going to block so many great runs here for us. He's so versatile in what he can do.”

Rappleyea became a red-zone threat for Penn State last season, hauling in a touchdown pass in each of the final three games of the year. In addition to bringing that ability, Mouser said he expects Rappleyea to learn more as a pass catcher from Brahmer. Rappleyea also can lead the group in run blocking.

“I just think that having a room that is very complementary, we just compete at a high level,” Rappleyea said. “Just being able to pick things from [Brahmer’s] game and add it to mine, it's always just nice to see.”

Developing as a leader

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea greets a young fan during an autograph session at the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since Rappleyea is one of the returning Nittany Lions, Mouser said he challenged the tight end to be a leader, which he said he accomplished in the spring despite the injury.

“It's hard to ask that guy when he's rehabbing [and] not getting the reps to coach people and hold people accountable,” Mouser said. “He did a good job of sticking with it and understanding it, and being able to be a great arm for people.”

Mouser said Rappleyea has a “willingness” to be a connector for players on the team. Penn State’s tight end room features three players from Iowa State (Brahmer, Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander) along with two other Penn State returnees, Brian Kortovich and Finn Furmanek.

Rappleyea has done a “good job” in getting players to hang out with each other off the field, according to Mouser. Rappleyea said he was set up in a position to be a leader heading into his fourth season as a Nittany Lion.

“Being out of [the] spring definitely was something that was kind of unfortunate, wanting to be there for the guys,” Rappleyea said. “So I think that for camp, it's just really important for me to just be the best teammate and player I can be to help all my guys get to that point.”

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