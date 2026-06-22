How Taylor Mouser Plans to Showcase Penn State's Offensive Talent in 2026

Among all the changes head coach Matt Campbell made at Penn State this offseason, he brought offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser with him from Iowa State.

Mouser runs what he calls a “spread-pro offense” that looks to generate explosive plays in both the run and pass game. During his time with the Cyclones, the position group that was featured in the offense wasn’t always the same, and that’s by design.

“This offense is going to showcase the most trusted guys on the offense, whether that's wideouts or running backs or tight ends,” Mouser said.

Mouser brought that style to Happy Valley, so here’s what Penn State’s offense could look like in 2026 depending on who becomes the coordinator’s “most trusted guys.”

Wide receivers

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during the practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

At the end of the James Franklin era, Penn State's offense lacked production from its wide receivers. Mouser acknowledged that but believes it’s possible to change the narrative.

“That's been obviously a thing here,” Mouser said. “It's a thing in recruiting when you go in there that kids want to know about it. You try to tell them what we did at Iowa State, and I think that speaks for itself.”

In 2024, the Cyclones had a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, who both went on to become Day 2 NFL draft picks of the Houston Texans. Noel and Higgins combined for 2,377 yards and 17 touchdowns that season. Comparatively, Penn State’s receivers totaled 1,516 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

This season, Mouser likely will turn to three receivers to lead the group: Iowa State transfers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen and returning sophomore Koby Howard.

With Sowell and Eskildsen having prior experience with quarterback Rocco Becht, and Howard flashing his potential last season, the wide receivers might become the trusted position group Mouser needs.

Tight ends

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends Ben Brahmer (left) and Andrew Rappleyea pose for photos during an autograph signing at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

Penn State has had more tight ends (five) than receivers (four) drafted since 2018. And Mouser wants to continue the program’s success rate at the position.

“Don't come play tight end here if you don't care about the people that have done it before you and their greatness,” Mouser said. “There's a level of expectation that comes with that. I'm gonna hold you to a standard of greatness at that position here.”

The Nittany Lions are positioned to continue that tradition with the duo of Iowa State transfer Benjamin Brahmer and returning tight end Andrew Rappleyea. Both are veteran players who will give Penn State the ability to use 12 personnel.

Tight ends have also played well under Mouser, as Brahmer had 446 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the Cyclones last season. He could build on that during his senior year with the Nittany Lions, joining Rappleyea to form reliable production from the position group.

Penn State has two more Iowa State transfers in Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander, whom Campbell has praised consistently since winter workouts. In fact, Campbell has called Burkle, who is returning from a torn ACL, an “NFL tight end” and one of the ten best in the nation.

Running backs

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples (23) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State’s starting running back role could be up in the air with Iowa State transfer Carson Hansen, Ohio State transfer James Peoples and returnee Quinton Martin Jr. making gains during spring drills.

Regardless of who starts, the position is important to Campbell, and Mouser also knows the tradition Penn State has at running back.

“With coach Campbell, it's always going to start on the ground,” Mouser said. “When you have a lineage of running backs here, you have to be good at running the football.”

Hansen has proven production under Mouser, rushing for 952 yards and six touchdowns last season. Peoples made flashes in a limited role with the Buckeyes, and Martin went for 103 rushing yards in the Nittany Lions’ Pinstripe Bowl win over Clemson in 2025.

While Hansen seems best positioned for the No. 1 role this season, Peoples and Martin will challenge for playing time. All three will have opportunities to prove themselves as trustworthy to generate yards on the ground.

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