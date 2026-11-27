It was a small moment, but a notable one. A question asked of Penn State coach Matt Campbell during his press conference earlier this week.

Question: You mentioned consistency and lack of it in certain areas. Have you had teams in the past that have struggled to this extent, whether it's finish games or play to the standard that you have?

Yeah, the first year when I was the head coach at Toledo, the first year I was the head coach at Iowa State, second year at Iowa State when we lost Brock Purdy and lost five NFL players at Iowa State and had to rebuild. Yeah, it's called building a team. Called building a football program.

That’s when Campbell really started his tenure as Penn State’s head coach, and there needs to be a dialogue about it.

Until then, Campbell largely spent his time swimming around the water of platitudes. Talk of doing things the right way, growing culture, honoring tradition. Those are all perfectly fine things, but they are broad, bland and generally presumed attributes in coaching. Every coach in America wants a good culture, and every coach wants to present a front of ethical recruiting and program management.

As a result, Campbell ceded the responsibility of narrative-driving to everyone else. And it has run Campbell over with talk of firings, failures and shortcomings that may or may not be fair.

But Campbell, for the first time, gave off a genuine air of frustration, a genuine sense that all the poking and the prodding was getting to him. Or at the very least, a more candid delivery, seasoned with a bubbling sense that he too is annoyed by how things are going. And in part, a frustration with people’s perception as to why it is happening in the first place.

In truth, Campbell wasn’t wrong to say what he did. Program-building is not easy, nor is it without pitfalls and issues that you simply can’t avoid. That’s not to say Penn State was doomed to have its season play out as it has, but it’s also probably true that this year’s problems are, at least in part, circumstantial. Time will tell which issues travel beyond Year 1, but every coach deserves a certain amount of grace their first season or two.

A different side of Matt Campbell

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a call against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Until Tuesday, Campbell had publicly let the criticisms roll off his back. There have been brief glimpses, but not until this week has Campbell’s frustration leaked so far into his response.

For a program like Iowa State, maybe there isn’t much point in berating fans who think you could be doing better and instead simply keep those frustrations to yourself. But at Penn State, it would be a mistake for Campbell to think that he can survive on platitudes alone.

It might be the safe way to go about things, but it loses control of the narrative. Whatever you may or may not have liked about James Franklin, there was little doubt which sorts of problems or shortcomings irked him the most. Franklin understood the value of using a press conference to talk to stakeholders and, on occasion, push back on certain narratives he didn’t agree with.

With Penn State this season, one could argue that Campbell has generated self-inflicted wounds as much as he inherited them. But the implication that at least some of Penn State’s problems are byproducts of building is at least something to chew on.

Talking about success with honor and culture-building is noble and something to aspire to, but it doesn’t really explain why things are the way they are. Attributing it to program-building is, in the very least, believable.

And maybe you don’t buy that Penn State simply is the way that it is because program building is hard. But at least Campbell is trying to sell something, at least he’s trying to control the narrative a bit more.

“The great thing about being here at Penn State is, there’s great expectations, and there should be,” Campbell said Wednesday. “This is a program that stood for what’s right and stood for the ability to compete at the highest level. My responsibility is to build a team that consistently can show up and live to that standard.”

And sure, arguing with fans from a distance isn’t going to win him football games. But it might be a sign that he’s grasping the contours of the job a bit better. And that realization, in the long run, might be a good thing for Penn State.

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